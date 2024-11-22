Sony sports to broadcast all ACC cricket tournaments from 2024 to 2031

The ICC (International Cricket Council) president-elect and current chief of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council), Jay Shah, on Friday evening, took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce ACC's exclusive partnership with Sony Sports Networks for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.
As per the official post from Jay Shah on X, the new deal between ACC and Sony Sports is estimated to be 70 per cent higher than the previous cycles. Shah also stated that this new deal highlights the importance and growth of ACC tournaments globally. He expressed confidence that, with the level of experience and expertise Sony Sports Networks holds, the ACC tournaments will reach new heights in the coming years.
Tournaments held under the ACC banner
The ACC, with a total of 30 member teams across all levels of cricket, organises 13 cricket tournaments in total at present. These include marquee events such as the ACC Men's and Women's Asia Cup at the senior level and the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the junior level.Full list of tournaments under the ACC banner
|Full list of ACC tournaments
|Tournament
|Latest edition
|Men
|ACC Men's Asia Cup
|2023
|ACC Men's Premier Cup
|2024
|ACC Men's Challenger Cup
|2024
|ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup
|2024
|Women
|ACC Women's Asia Cup
|2024
|ACC Women's Premier Cup
|2024
|ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup
|2023
|Under-19 Men
|ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup
|2023
|ACC Men's Under-19 Premier Cup
|2023
|Under-16 Men
|ACC Men’s U16 East Zone Cup
|2023
|ACC Men’s U16 West Zone Cup
|2023
|Under 19 Women
|ACC Women's Under-19 Asia Cup
|2024
|ACC Women's Under-19 Premier Cup
|2024