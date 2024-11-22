Sony sports to broadcast all ACC cricket tournaments from 2024 to 2031

The ICC (International Cricket Council) president-elect and current chief of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council), Jay Shah, on Friday evening, took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce ACC's exclusive partnership with Sony Sports Networks for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

ALSO READ: Big stars, IPL 2025 mega auction boost Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's importance As per the official post from Jay Shah on X, the new deal between ACC and Sony Sports is estimated to be 70 per cent higher than the previous cycles. Shah also stated that this new deal highlights the importance and growth of ACC tournaments globally. He expressed confidence that, with the level of experience and expertise Sony Sports Networks holds, the ACC tournaments will reach new heights in the coming years.

The ACC, with a total of 30 member teams across all levels of cricket, organises 13 cricket tournaments in total at present. These include marquee events such as the ACC Men's and Women's Asia Cup at the senior level and the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the junior level.