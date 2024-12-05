ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals: Full schedule, timings, live streaming

The ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 in the UAE has now entered its endgame, with fans having their final four teams in front of them. From Group A, Pakistan and India made their way to the second round, while from Group B, the two semifinal spots were secured by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pakistan and Sri Lanka topped their respective group points tables with three wins from three games. As a result, they will face Bangladesh and India in Semifinal 1 and Semifinal 2, respectively, as Bangladesh and India finished second in their respective groups with two wins from three games during the group-stage competition.

The semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka will draw more attention as it will feature the 13-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made history as the youngest player to be bought by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise during the auction, with Rajasthan Royals acquiring his services for Rs 1.10 crore. He struggled in the first two games of the competition but finally found form in the last group-stage match against the UAE, where he scored an unbeaten 76 to help India secure a perfect 10-wicket win and a place in the semifinals.

The two semifinals will take place on Friday, December 6, while the final will take place on Sunday, December 8, between the two winning semifinalists in Dubai.

Here’s the full schedule for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024:

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals timings Match Teams Date Venue Time (IST) Semifinal 1 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 06/12/24 Dubai 10:30 AM Semifinal 2 Sri Lanka vs India 06/12/24 Sharjah 10:30 AM Final SF 1 winner vs SF 2 winner 08/12/24 Dubai 10:30 AM

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Telecast and Streaming Details

