Sony Pictures Networks secures ACC media rights for 2024-2031 tournaments

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday announced that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), a part of Japan’s Sony Group Corporation, has received the media rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

A joint statement released by both parties said that this deal marks a more than 70 per cent increase from the previous media rights cycle, highlighting the growing global stature and appetite for ACC Asia Cup tournaments.

Before this, Star India held the media rights until 2023.

The deal encompasses all editions of the men’s and women’s Asia Cups, men’s and women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the men’s and women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups, the joint statement said. SPNI will cover Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

“With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide,” said Jay Shah, president, ACC, in a statement. “With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership. Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks."

He further added that the substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programmes, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations.

Gaurav Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, SPNI, was quoted as saying, “We are delighted to bring these action-packed tournaments, which will also include India and Pakistan matches, to our viewers for the next eight years. ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans.”