Adidas is the new kit sponsor of India's cricket team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday on Twitter. With this, it will replace Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), which owns brands like Killer, Integriti, and Lawmanpg3, as the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team. KKPL's contract will end on May 31.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," tweeted Shah.



India will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup this year from October to November. With this being the World Cup year, fans could get to see India's brand-new ODI kit soon.

In January, KKPL had replaced the e-sports platform MPL Sports as the kit sponsor. It was the sponsor from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL was paying Rs 65 lakh per match as the sponsor.

Before MPL, Nike was the kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for four years. The four-year deal worth Rs 370 crore included Rs 85 lakh per match fee and an annual royalty of Rs 12-15 crore to BCCI.

BCCI is also looking for a primary sponsor as Byju's is willing to end its deal before the last date of November 2023, Sportstar reported.

A kit sponsor is responsible for providing the money for jerseys, pads, and helmets, among other things.