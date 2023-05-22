Home / Cricket / News / Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

In January, KKPL had replaced e-sports platform MPL Sports as the kit sponsor, its contract will expire on May 31

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adidas is the new kit sponsor of India's cricket team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday on Twitter. With this, it will replace Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), which owns brands like Killer, Integriti, and Lawmanpg3, as the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team. KKPL's contract will end on May 31.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," tweeted Shah.


 
India will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup this year from October to November. With this being the World Cup year, fans could get to see India's brand-new ODI kit soon.

In January, KKPL had replaced the e-sports platform MPL Sports as the kit sponsor. It was the sponsor from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL was paying Rs 65 lakh per match as the sponsor.

Before MPL, Nike was the kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for four years. The four-year deal worth Rs 370 crore included Rs 85 lakh per match fee and an annual royalty of Rs 12-15 crore to BCCI.

BCCI is also looking for a primary sponsor as Byju's is willing to end its deal before the last date of November 2023, Sportstar reported.

A kit sponsor is responsible for providing the money for jerseys, pads, and helmets, among other things.

Also Read

Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

A stripe more or a stripe less?

Broadcaster Viacom18 bags Women's IPL five-year media rights for Rs 951 cr

BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy, form World Cup Working Group at SGM

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

ICC Cricket Committee scraps 'soft signal' by on-field umpires

David Warner accomplishes unique record against Punjab Kings in IPL

Virat can look to sweep spinners post powerplay in T20s: Graeme Smith

Topics :BCCIIndian CricketadidasNike BS Web ReportsSports sponsorship

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story