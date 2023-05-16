

"We also discussed player safety, which is very important for us," Ganguly said. "The committee decided that it was best to make the use of helmets mandatory in certain positions to ensure the safety of players." The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday made helmets mandatory for high-risk positions. This, among several other changes, was approved by the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) on recommendations from the men's cricket committee led by Sourav Ganguly and the women's cricket committee.



There is also an addition to the free hit rule with any runs scored off a free hit when the ball hits the stumps will be counted as runs scored from now. This would mean that batters can now be bowled off a free hit and attempt a run for the same. The compulsory use of helmets will be for the following - when batters are facing fast bowlers, when wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps and when fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.



The "soft signal" was used to determine the validity of catches taken inches off the ground, which wouldn't necessarily be confirmed through the naked eye. The ICC has also decided to do away with the contentious "soft signal" by on-field officials, which had often been criticised by experts as it is believed to have created more confusion for TV umpires after a decision was referred upstairs.



"The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire. The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC said. Till now the on-field umpire would either signal "out" or "not out" based on their gut feeling. And the third umpire was compelled to go by "soft signal" as most of the footage proved to be inconclusive.



The changes will come into effect on June 1, 2023, with the Lord's Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off match. Ganguly said, "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years. The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays."