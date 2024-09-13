AFG vs NZ Test: 'Too soft', says Kiwis' coach on Greater Noida Stadium

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test, which ended without a single ball being bowled, raised several questions over the ground conditions at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida. Despite bright sunshine on the first two days, no play was possible, and concerns over the preparation of the ground came into focus.

Afghanistan officials blamed overnight rains for the unplayable conditions, but the real reason emerged on Day 5 when New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed the ground was "too soft" for play.

Addressing the media after the Test was called off, Stead explained, "The ground was just too soft, and the umpires deemed it unfit to play on." He added that the umpires did not even call for the captains to toss due to the conditions.

The New Zealand coach acknowledged that overnight rain had further complicated matters, claiming that Greater Noida had seen over 1,200 mm of rainfall in the past seven days. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR recorded its highest-ever rainfall this (monsoon) season at 913.1 mm , but not all within the past week.

Disappointment for New Zealand ahead of crucial WTC fixtures



Stead expressed frustration on behalf of his team, noting that the fixture was intended to be vital preparation for their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) series against Sri Lanka and India. "It's frustrating for us. It was our first Test against Afghanistan, and we were really excited about that. They've been great competitors over the last few World Cups," Stead said.

New Zealand is set to depart for Sri Lanka on Saturday for a two-match Test series, beginning in Galle on September 18. Stead emphasised the importance of these matches, saying, "The World Test Championship is alive and well. We're currently in third place, and we want to make the finals again. We've been there once before, and we're desperate to get there again."

With the WTC final qualification in mind, Stead highlighted that every Test match was crucial for New Zealand’s campaign. India and Australia currently lead the WTC table, with New Zealand close behind. After their Asian tour, the Kiwis will host England for a three-Test series.

Preparing for subcontinental conditions



Looking ahead to their upcoming five Test matches in Asia, Stead noted the challenges of playing on different surfaces. "The conditions that we face in Galle will be, I'm sure, different to Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai when we come back here again. So, it's still about adapting to the different surfaces," Stead said, referring to New Zealand's upcoming three-Test series against India.

The abandonment of the Afghanistan Test has left the BlackCaps without match practice ahead of a crucial phase in their WTC campaign, but they remain focused on adapting to the challenges of the Indian subcontinent as they aim for another spot in the WTC final.