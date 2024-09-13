One of those two will make a lot of runs: Glenn Maxwell on Smith and Kohli

India versus Australia is one of Test cricket's top encounters, providing many exciting matches over the years. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between the two teams will be played in Australia in November.

The battle between these two cricketing giants will feature many individual contests, but one of the most talked-about comparisons will again be that of India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Glenn Maxwell excited

As part of the 'Big Four' in Test cricket, the two batters have showcased their brilliance against each other on several occasions. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell believes that the two have the ability to decide games on any given day.

“I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, head-to-head, seeing how their dominance, I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it’s going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head,” said Maxwell in a conversation with Star Sports.

The Australians will host India for a five-match Test series starting November 22, with the final Test concluding on January 7, 2025.

It will be interesting to see who takes the trophy with them into the new year as both sides look to collect crucial World Test Championship points in the process as well.