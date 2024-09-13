Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test called off without toss on 5th day

The historic one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan was called off due to inclement weather and a wet outfield at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida on Friday, September 13.



"It is still raining in Greater Noida and due to frequent rains, the 5th and final day of Afghanistan vs New Zealand test has been also called off by the match officials," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afghanistan, having displayed excellent form in limited-overs cricket, was expected to provide a tough contest. However, no play occurred, not even the toss, as weather conditions prevented the game from starting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Here are the 7 Test matches that were abandoned without a single ball being bowled -

Test matches abandoned without a ball bowled Date Venue Match Reason 25-08-1890 Old Trafford, Manchester Australia & England The Test was abandoned due to rain. Both team captains did not even come together for a toss. 08-07-1938 Old Trafford, Manchester Australia & England This match was also abandoned due to rain. There was no toss in that encounter as well. 31-12-1970 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia & England AUS vs ENG Test match in 1970 was abandoned as soon as the players entered the field because of rain. 03-02-1989 Carisbrook, Dunedin New Zealand & Pakistan Due to heavy, sweeping rain, the match was abandoned on February 3, 1989. However, an ODI was scheduled for February 6, 1989, and it was played as planned. 10-03-1990 Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana England & West Indies The match was abandoned due to rain. In this particular tie as well, an ODI was played on the fifth day of the match. 17-12-1998 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad Pakistan & Zimbabwe No teams were announced for the Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe back in 1998. 18-12-1998 Carisbrook, Dunedin India & New Zealand India's match was abandoned on the 3rd day. It was decided that on the day 4, an unofficial One day match would be played. This Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test became the first match in the 21st century to end without a single ball being bowled.

Here’s what transpired over the five days:

On Day 1, contrary to the weather forecast, there was bright sunshine throughout the day. However, match officials did not call for the captains to toss due to a wet outfield and damp patches within the 30-yard circle. Eventually, the day's play was called off in the evening.

On Day 2, while the rain stayed away, heavy overnight showers lasting nearly an hour worsened the ground conditions. Although several inspections and some player activity were observed on Day 1, the second day witnessed desperate efforts from the groundsmen to make the field playable.

Following the abandonment of play on Day 2, the groundsmen’s attempts continued, but they proved futile as incessant rain began on the morning of Day 3.

The muddy area around mid-wicket was replaced with dry grass patches to speed up the drying process. Pedestal fans were also deployed to address the damp patches, which remained a significant concern for the match officials. Despite these efforts, the ground conditions were still not deemed fit for international cricket.

Ultimately, the one-off historic Test was called off on Day 5.

Greater Noida Stadium is managed by the Greater Noida Development Authority, not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.