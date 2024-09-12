Duleep Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani led India A fightback with unbeaten 88

Bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani stood on the cusp of his maiden first-class hundred after leading India A's remarkable recovery to steer them to 288 for eight on day one of their Duleep Trophy fixture against India D here on Thursday. Mulani (88 not out off 174) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India A who were reduced to 93 for five inside the first session. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kumar Kushagra (28 off 66) too provided much-needed support to Mulani, who collected eight fours and three sixes in his unbeaten effort. The southpaw would be aiming to surpass his highest score of 97 on Friday.

Mulani, whose main role in the side is of a spinner, effectively used his feet against the slow bowlers especially against fellow left-armer Saurabh Kumar. Against the quicker bowlers, his play square of the wicket stood out.

He brought his half-century with a six down the ground off Saurabh, soon after smashing pacer Arshdeep Singh for a maximum over deep square leg.

Pacer Harshit Rana was impressive once again for India D while Vidwath Kaverappa, playing his first game of the tournament, removed opposition captain Mayank Agarwal (7) and Pratham Singh (7) in the morning session.

India A skipper Agarwal's lean run in the competition continued as he was caught behind off a beauty from Kaverappa. Pratham played an ordinary stroke, a pull, to be holed out at deep backward square leg.

Riyan Parag (37 off 29) produced some exquisite strokeplay but was guilty of not staying long enough in the middle once again. Parag took the bait from Arshdeep who went for a wide delivery to have the batter caught in the slips



Tilak Varma (10) too could not make an impact.

Towards the end of the day, Harshit got rid of Prasidh Krishna with a well-directed short ball that had him caught at leg slip.

A well-set Kotian was guilty of throwing his wicket away as he offered a straight catch to Arshdeep at mid-on off Saurabh in the 67th over, ending an innings-defining partnership.

Brief scores: India A 288/8 in 82 overs (Sham Mulani 88 batting, Tanush Kotian 53; Harshit Rana 2/49, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/30, Arshdeep Singh 2/73).