AFG vs SA: South Africa deny Afghanistan sweep of ODI series in UAE

South Africa denied Afghanistan a series sweep with a seven-wicket win in the third and final cricket ODI. Aiden Markram's unbeaten 69 led South Africa to 170-3 with 17 overs to spare in the one-day international after Afghanistan collapsed for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 169 in 34 overs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Afghanistan won the series 2-1. An inexperienced South Africa was dismissed for 106 and 134 in the first two games, but Markram paced the chase well on yet another slow wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a gritty 67-ball innings.

Feeling very happy with the series win, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said. I would be more happy if we would have won this match." He called the three runouts of his team's batters "a big reason why we didn't finish on top.

Afghanistan was missing its ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan because of a hamstring injury.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a century in the last game, held the innings together by contributing 89 runs in 94 balls after Afghanistan chose to bat first. But none of the other top eight Afghan batters could score more than 10 with three of them run out.

No. 9 batter AM Ghazanfar made a whirlwind 31 not out off 15 but South Africa always looked in control through the disciplined bowling of Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter and Andile Phehlukwayo, who all picked up two wickets each.



South Africa finally got used to the conditions in the United Arab Emirates as their pace bowlers Ngidi and Phehlukwayo were well supported by some superb fielding. Ngidi tested the batters upfront through his cutters and slow balls and pinned debutant opener Abdul Malik leg before wicket inside the power play.

Ngidi then had Rahmat Shah run out when Gurbaz's drive clipped his fingers in the follow through and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Shahidi was run out while going for a second run and Ikram Alikhil met a similar fate when he went too far down the wicket before Gurbaz sent him back as Afghanistan slipped to 113-5 in the 22nd over.

South Africa should have dismissed Mohammad Nabi on 5 but captain Temba Bavuma didn't go for the television referral against Bjorn Fortuin's arm ball before the spinner had Nabi caught behind in his next over.

Gurbaz tried to accelerate in search of his second successive century before he holed out to Reeza Hendricks at extra cover but Ghazanfar's late flurry ensured Afghanistan crossed the 160-run mark.

Bavuma (22) and Tony de Zorzi (26) provided South Africa with a solid start of 40 and controlled the power play before Bavuma was undone by off-spinner Ghazanfar and clean bowled.

De Zorzi was twice dropped off Nabi's successive deliveries before Nabi had him trapped lbw and Hendricks' run of poor form continued when he mistimed a pull shot and was caught after scoring 18.

Markram and Tristan Stubbs controlled the chase with their match-winning 90-run stand with Stubbs 26 not out.

We were quite clinical with the bat, Bavuma said. In terms of series, not what we planned for, (but) the guys will take a lot of experience and learning from it.