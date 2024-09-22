Business Standard
India vs Bangladesh: Full list of records broken during the first Test

The match marked India's 179th Test win in 580 matches, which means for the first time in their 92-year-old Test cricket history, India have won more Tests than they have lost.

India on Sunday, September 22, beat Bangladesh inside four days in the first Test of the two-match Test series by 280 runs to extend their undefeated streak against the latter. The Test broke multiple international records, with bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin at the centre of it all.
 
The end of the match marked India’s 179th Test win in 580 matches, which means for the first time in their 92-year-old Test cricket history, India have won more Tests than they have lost, i.e., 178, and have a win-loss ratio of greater than 1. India have also played 222 drawn Tests, while one Test ended in a tie. India is now the seventh team to achieve this incredible feat after Australia, Afghanistan, England, Pakistan, West Indies, and South Africa.
 
Full list of teams and matches taken to achieve a win-loss ratio of more than 1
 
Rank Teams Matches Taken
1 Australia 1
2 Afghanistan 3
3 Pakistan 16
4 England 23
5 West Indies 99
6 South Africa 340
7 India 580
 
India also won their sixth consecutive Test against Bangladesh, which is the most against any other Test-playing nation. However, the player who broke multiple records during India’s successful outing in Chennai was local boy, Ravichandran Ashwin.
 

Ashwin, who scored his fastest Test century in just 108 balls during the first innings of the match, ended his knock at 113 off 133 balls. He also became the player with the second-highest number of Test centuries while batting at number eight or lower in Tests. Ashwin then went on to take 6 wickets in the second innings and ripped the Bangladeshi batting lineup apart. In the process, the 38-year-old became the oldest Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in Tests. He reached the 99 fourth-innings Test wickets mark for India, breaking Anil Kumble’s record of 93 wickets. Ashwin also registered his 37th Test five-wicket haul to become the player with the joint second-most number of Test five-wicket hauls alongside Shane Warne. Only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test five-wicket hauls with 67.
 
Full list of records broken during the first Test
  • 580: Matches taken by India to achieve a win-loss ratio of greater than 1
  • 99: Total wickets by Ashwin in the fourth innings for India (Highest)
  • 37: Total number of five-wicket hauls by Ashwin in Tests (Joint second-highest)
  • 4: Number of Test centuries by Ashwin while batting at number 8 or lower (Second-highest)
  • 38: Age at which Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in Tests (Oldest Indian)
  • 6: Number of consecutive Test wins for India against Bangladesh (Most against any Test-playing nation)
 

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

