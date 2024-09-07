Afghanistan include three uncapped players in Test squad vs New Zealand

Three uncapped players -- opener Riaz Hassan, all-rounder Shamsurrahman and pacer Khalil Ahmed -- have been included in Afghanistan's final 16-member squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Greater Noida on September 9.

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not in the squad as he is recovering from an injury. Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead Afghanistan's spin attack in Rashid's absence.

Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad and Yama Arab, who were a part of the preliminary squad announced last month, have been omitted, while pacer Naveed Zadran is also missing due to a side strain.