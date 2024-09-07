Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Afghanistan include three uncapped players in Test squad vs New Zealand

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not in the squad as he is recovering from an injury. Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead Afghanistan's spin attack in Rashid's absence.

Afghanistan cricket team
Afghanistan cricket team
Press Trust of India Kabul
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Three uncapped players -- opener Riaz Hassan, all-rounder Shamsurrahman and pacer Khalil Ahmed -- have been included in Afghanistan's final 16-member squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Greater Noida on September 9.

Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad and Yama Arab, who were a part of the preliminary squad announced last month, have been omitted, while pacer Naveed Zadran is also missing due to a side strain.

"The squad is finalized based on players' performance in the preparation camp. It is worth mentioning that 19 players participated in a preparation camp for around 10 days in Greater Noida and eventually, after consultation with the captain and coaching staff, the 16-member squad was finalised today," said Afghanistan Cricket Board in a release. The squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad and Nijat Masood.


Topics :Cricket

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

