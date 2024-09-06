Scotland vs Australia 2nd T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

After a record breaking win in the 1st T20I for Australia, the Aussies take on Scotland in the 2nd T20I hoping to take an unassailable lead in the three match series. Scotland skipper Richie Berrington has won the toss and has decided to field first to try and limit the Aussie batters to a reasonable total.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The men from Down Under have gone with almost the same starting 11 after what was a brilliant showing last time around except for Aaron Hardie coming in place of Riley Meredith. For Scotland, it is the chance for the hosts to go level in the series in front of their home crowd and take the 3-match contest into the final T20I.
Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 Playing 11
More From This Section
Australia Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Aaron Hardie
Scotland Playing 11: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Charlie Tear(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie
Scotland vs Australia Head-to-Head T20
With their emphatic win in the first T20 International, Australia has extended its lead in the head-to-head record over Scotland even further.
- Total Matches: 2
- Australia Won: 2
- Scotland Won: 0
- No Result: 0
Scotland and Australia Full Squad
Scotland Squad: Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett
Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details
When will the Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 match take place?
The Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 match will begin on Friday, September 6.
At what time will the Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 live toss take place on September 6?
The live toss for the Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 on September 6 will take place at 6 PM IST.
At what time will the live match between Australia and Scotland in the 2nd T20 start on September 6?
The Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 on September 6 will begin at 6:30 PM IST in Edinburgh.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 International match in India?
The live telecast for the 2nd T20 match between Australia and Scotland will not be available in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Scotland 2nd T20 match in India?
The live streaming of the 2nd T20 between Australia and Scotland will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.