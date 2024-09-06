Scotland vs Australia 2nd T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

After a record breaking win in the 1st T20I for Australia, the Aussies take on Scotland in the 2nd T20I hoping to take an unassailable lead in the three match series. Scotland skipper Richie Berrington has won the toss and has decided to field first to try and limit the Aussie batters to a reasonable total.

The men from Down Under have gone with almost the same starting 11 after what was a brilliant showing last time around except for Aaron Hardie coming in place of Riley Meredith. For Scotland, it is the chance for the hosts to go level in the series in front of their home crowd and take the 3-match contest into the final T20I.