AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first

Today’s match of UAE tri-series features hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) taking on a resurgent Afghanistan, as both sides gear up for one last outing before shifting focus to the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, set to begin next week. AFG skipper Rashid Khan has won the coin toss and decided to bat first on the night.

While this clash holds no bearing on the final, with Pakistan and Afghanistan already sealing their spots for Sunday’s title decider, there’s still plenty at stake. For Afghanistan, it’s an opportunity to maintain their winning rhythm and fine-tune combinations. For UAE, it’s a chance to restore pride and finish their campaign on a positive note after a tough run of defeats.

Afghanistan, after an early stumble against Pakistan, have looked sharp in their last two games, showing glimpses of the all-round strength that makes them a dangerous unit, especially in spin-friendly conditions. Skipper Rashid Khan continues to marshal his troops smartly, though questions remain around their pace attack and occasionally sloppy fielding.

ALSO READ: T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE Playing 11, timing, live streaming UAE, meanwhile, will be eager to show more grit. Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Asif Khan have shown flashes of resistance, but the team’s overreliance on individual performances has hurt them. A consistent middle order and more aggressive intent will be key if they are to challenge a team like Afghanistan.

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE Playing 11

Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

UAE playing 11: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE live telecast: The live telecast for the AFG vs UAE T20 match will not be available in India

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: The live streaming for the AFG vs UAE T20 match will be available on FanCode's app and website.