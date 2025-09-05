AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: UAE playing for pride; Toss at 8 PM IST
AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE: While this clash holds no bearing on the final, with Pakistan and Afghanistan already sealing their spots for Sunday's title decider, there's still plenty at stake.
Today’s match of UAE tri-series features hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) taking on a resurgent Afghanistan, as both sides gear up for one last outing before shifting focus to the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, set to begin next week.
While this clash holds no bearing on the final, with Pakistan and Afghanistan already sealing their spots for Sunday’s title decider, there’s still plenty at stake. For Afghanistan, it’s an opportunity to maintain their winning rhythm and fine-tune combinations. For UAE, it’s a chance to restore pride and finish their campaign on a positive note after a tough run of defeats.
Afghanistan, after an early stumble against Pakistan, have looked sharp in their last two games, showing glimpses of the all-round strength that makes them a dangerous unit, especially in spin-friendly conditions. Skipper Rashid Khan continues to marshal his troops smartly, though questions remain around their pace attack and occasionally sloppy fielding.
UAE, meanwhile, will be eager to show more grit. Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Asif Khan have shown flashes of resistance, but the team’s overreliance on individual performances has hurt them. A consistent middle order and more aggressive intent will be key if they are to challenge a team like Afghanistan.
T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE Playing 11
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique
T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE live telecast: The live telecast for the AFG vs UAE T20 match will not be available in India
T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: The live streaming for the AFG vs UAE T20 match will be available on FanCode's app and website.
7:43 PM
AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Changes incoming for the finalists?
Afghanistan might approach this game with a more relaxed mindset, having already sealed their spot in the final. Their comprehensive performance against Pakistan on Tuesday, where they defended a total of 169 with ease, showcased their dominance. With qualification secured, they could consider giving some of their key players a break ahead of the final showdown.
7:38 PM
AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UAE look to end on a high!
The UAE will view this clash as an opportunity to regain some pride and close out their campaign on a positive note following a string of disappointing performances. With their chances of progressing already over, a strong showing in this final outing could help boost morale and give the squad something to build on ahead of future tournaments. A win here would not only lift spirits but also end their tri-series journey with a sense of redemption.
7:21 PM
AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG look to continue winning run!
For Afghanistan, the match offers a chance to keep their winning momentum going and fine-tune team combinations ahead of bigger challenges. For the UAE, it's an opportunity to salvage pride and end their campaign on a high after a series of disappointing losses.
7:10 PM
AFG vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 8:30 PM IST!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 tri-series match between Afghanistan and UAE. Hosts UAE are playing for pride with AFG and PAK having booked the final spots already. Action to begin at 8:30 PM IST
