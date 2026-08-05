Agarkar's future under cloud? VVS Laxman emerges as successor: Report

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar's future is reportedly under scrutiny, with VVS Laxman emerging as a possible replacement after controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement speculation during the England tour.

According to a report, Agarkar was initially expected to receive an extension until the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, developments during India's recent white-ball series in England have reportedly complicated that plan.

The report claims that news of Rohit Sharma's international future leaking during the second ODI sparked internal unease. The situation became more complicated when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly stated that Rohit would continue to remain part of India's plans without consulting the chief selector.

Rohit retirement episode reportedly changed the equation The controversy reportedly began after reports emerged that the Lord's ODI could be Rohit's final international appearance following his dismissal in the second ODI on July 16. With speculation gathering pace on social media, Saikia clarified on July 17 that Rohit would remain a regular member of the Indian team as long as he featured in the team's plans. Two days later, Rohit responded with a superb 138-run knock, although India eventually lost the match. According to the report, instead of resolving matters, the sequence of events created further uncertainty within the selection setup.

VVS Laxman reportedly being considered The report states that some BCCI officials are now considering National Cricket Academy (Centre of Excellence) chief VVS Laxman for the role of chief selector. However, it adds that discussions remain at a preliminary stage and no final decision has been taken. A formal call is reportedly expected during the BCCI Annual General Meeting in September. ALSO READ: CWG 2030: Commonwealth Games flag reaches Gujarat as Ahmedabad begins prep The report further claims that officials believe Laxman's stature within Indian cricket could help in managing senior players more effectively, with veterans such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to command significant respect for the former India batter.

Agarkar still in contention for extension Despite the speculation, the report adds that Agarkar remains firmly in contention to continue. The BCCI is reportedly still weighing whether to extend his tenure by another year with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup or hand over the responsibility to Laxman. Much, according to the report, could depend on India's upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka. A successful tour could strengthen Agarkar's case for an extension. Internal differences over Rohit's future? The report also claims that not everyone within the selection setup agrees on Rohit Sharma's long-term future.

It alleges that some selectors believe India may have a better chance of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup without Rohit in the side and that discussions regarding his future had already taken place during the England tour. However, the report suggests differing opinions within the BCCI hierarchy, with some administrators allegedly influenced by the public reaction on social media following the retirement speculation. England and Ireland review meeting yet to take place The report further states that the BCCI is yet to conduct its review meeting following India's disappointing tours of England and Ireland, where the team reportedly lost eight of its 10 matches.