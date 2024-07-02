Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anshuman Gaekwad battling blood cancer in London, needs financial support

Sandeep Patil expressed hope that BCCI would provide the required financial support to Gaekwad, emphasising that his case should be taken up on priority.

Anshuman Gaekwad
Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad. Photo: X
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:46 AM IST
Former India Test cricketer and national coach Anshuman Gaekwad has been battling blood cancer for the past year. He is undergoing treatment in London. However, few are aware that the former India coach needs financial support for his treatment.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, in his column for Mid-Day, revealed that during his visit to London, he met Gaekwad at King's College Hospital. Patil further stated that Anshuman informed him about his need for financial support for the treatment.

"Soon, Dilip Vengsarkar and I spoke to BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, who said he would look into our and other former cricketers' requests for funds," added Patil.

In his column, Patil expressed hope that BCCI would provide the required financial support to Gaekwad, emphasising that his case should be taken up on priority.

Anshuman Gaekwad's Cricketing Journey

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1952, Gaekwad's cricketing journey has been remarkable. Making his debut for the Indian cricket team in 1974, he played 40 Test matches and participated in one World Cup. His batting prowess resulted in 1,959 runs at an average of 32.08, with a highest score of 201.

Post his retirement from cricket in 1982, Gaekwad transitioned into coaching. Serving as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2000 to 2001 and leading the Kenyan cricket team during the 1999 World Cup, Gaekwad continued to contribute to the sport he loves.

Anshuman Gaekwad cricket career
Anshuman batting & fielding
FORMAT Matches Inns NO Runs Highest score Averahe Balls faced Strike Rate Hundreds Fifties Sixes Catches
Tests 40 70 4 1985 201 30.07 - - 2 10 0 15
ODIs 15 14 1 269 78* 20.69 509 52.84 0 1 - 6
FC 206 326 34 12136 225 41.56 - - 34 47 - 160
List A 55 53 4 1601 111* 32.67 - - 2 12 - 17
Anshuman Gaekwad’s bowling stats
FORMAT Matches Inns Balls Runs Wickets BBI BBM Ave Econ Strike Rate Four-wicket hauls Five-wicket haul
Tests 40 17 334 187 2 1/4 1/4 93.5 3.35 167 0 0
ODIs 15 1 48 39 1 1/39 1/39 39 4.87 48 0 0
FC 206 - 10649 4587 143 6/49 - 32.07 2.58 74.4 - 3
List A 55 - 537 343 22 4/23 4/23 15.59 3.83 24.4 3 0

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

