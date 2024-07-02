Anshuman Gaekwad battling blood cancer in London, needs financial support

Former India Test cricketer and national coach Anshuman Gaekwad has been battling blood cancer for the past year. He is undergoing treatment in London. However, few are aware that the former India coach needs financial support for his treatment.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, in his column for Mid-Day, revealed that during his visit to London, he met Gaekwad at King's College Hospital. Patil further stated that Anshuman informed him about his need for financial support for the treatment.

"Soon, Dilip Vengsarkar and I spoke to BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, who said he would look into our and other former cricketers' requests for funds," added Patil.