Arjun Tendulkar takes maiden IPL wicket, Sachin tweets his feelings



The Mumbai Indians captain have the bowling to the left-arm pacer in the last over, when there were 20 runs to defend. Arjun held his nerves in the final over of the SRH chase.

We have seen some great moments in the IPL 2023 so far, and one more incident was added to the list last night when Mumbai Indians faced Sunrisers Hyderabad.Mumbai Indians showed faith in left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who impressed with his bowling in the last match and eventually played the most significant role in securing a 14-run win for Mumbai Indians, helping them climb up to the sixth spot on the points table.