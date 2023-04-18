MS Dhoni's rare blunder; dropped Du Plessis's catch against RCB last night

Mistakes and Dhoni are two terms that rarely go together. The 41-year-old Chennai Super Kings Skipper is as fit as any 25-year-old currently playing in the IPL 2023.



No one can ever doubt Dhoni's fitness, and there is no need to doubt his wicket-keeping abilities, as he still has the best hands behind the stumps. MS Dhoni's rare blunder

But last night, in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK skipper M S Dhoni committed a very rare mistake, dropping Faf du Plessis when the batsman hadn't even opened his account. And that dropped catch could have cost CSK the match.



CSK eventually did win the match, but could have won so earlier, had Dhoni not failed to collect what was, at least by his standards, a dolly behind the stumps.



The RCB skipper played an incredible knock from there and smashed 62 runs off 33 deliveries that featured five fours and four sixes.



Du Plessis built a strong partnership with RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. They both added 126 runs for third wickets in just 61 deliveries and almost snatched the match from CSK's hand. RCB fail to chase 227 targets

While batting first, CSK batters hammered RCB bowlers, scoring 226 for the loss of only 6 wickets. Devon Conway emerged as the safest batter for RCB, scoring 83 runs off just 45 balls.



He was aided by fellow teammate Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls, with five sixes and two fours).



When RCB started chasing, they lost the early wickets of Virat and Lomror. Then Maxwell and du Plessis' outstanding batting helped RCB claw back into the match.



The face-off entered in the last over in a thrilling match that CSK eventually won by 8 runs.



Of course, had Dhoni taken du Plessis' catch, the match might have ended much earlier.