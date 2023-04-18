MS Dhoni's rare blunder; dropped Du Plessis's catch against RCB last night

No one can ever doubt Dhoni's fitness, and there is no need to doubt his wicket-keeping abilities, as he still has the best hands behind the stumps.
MS Dhoni's rare blunder
CSK eventually did win the match, but could have won so earlier, had Dhoni not failed to collect what was, at least by his standards, a dolly behind the stumps.
The RCB skipper played an incredible knock from there and smashed 62 runs off 33 deliveries that featured five fours and four sixes.
Du Plessis built a strong partnership with RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. They both added 126 runs for third wickets in just 61 deliveries and almost snatched the match from CSK's hand.
RCB fail to chase 227 targets
He was aided by fellow teammate Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls, with five sixes and two fours).
When RCB started chasing, they lost the early wickets of Virat and Lomror. Then Maxwell and du Plessis' outstanding batting helped RCB claw back into the match.
The face-off entered in the last over in a thrilling match that CSK eventually won by 8 runs.
Of course, had Dhoni taken du Plessis' catch, the match might have ended much earlier.