SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Markram and Co continue the home run?

Indian Premier League 2023, SRH vs MI Live Updates: Having won back to back at home, Sunrisers Hyderabad host the Mumbai Indians in yet another enthralling IPL encounter

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
6:26 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

6:25 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing 11

6:24 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

6:24 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11

6:26 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
 

6:25 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing 11

 
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
 
Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 

6:24 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

 
The Sunrisers would not look to experiment with the playing 11 that has won them back to back games. Brook and Agarwal opening the innings is the best combo while Rahul Tripathi in red hot form alongside Markram gives the top order much needed charm. The bowlers in Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan have perfectly complimented the batting so far. 
 

6:24 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11

 
Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen/Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith
 
Impact substitute options: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff
 

6:24 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians playing combination

 
The Mumbai Indians finally won their first game convincingly as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets and a lot of balls to spare while chasing 180 plus. Rohit Sharma featured as an impact substitute and Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen made their debuts. Rohit would most likely be back in the playing 11 and Jofra Archer, if fit, could also make it to the team. If this happens, Mumbai could go aggressive at the top.  
 

6:23 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast

 
The weather in Hyderabad will be dry and hot, but cooler than north India now. When the match starts at 7pm, the temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius and it will fall to 29 degrees Celsius at the time of close of play at around 11.30 pm. Humidity will also increase from 23 per cent to 37 percent during the match. 
 

6:23 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The Hyderabad wicket, like most wickets in IPL, is one of the best for batting. Brook hit a scintillating 111 in the last match, showing that if a batter gets set he can score handsomely. There will be dew later in the night and as a result the captain winning the toss would look to field first. 
 

6:22 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 24
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
 

6:21 PM Apr 23

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Markram and Co continue the home run?

 
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, will gear up for yet another great clash as the hosts Sunrisers host Mumbai Indians in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. 
 
The home team have been in great form as they have won back to back after two losing two games very badly. Similar has been the situation of the Mumbai Indians, who too have won back to back after losing three on the trot. Which of these two teams will see their streak broken, will be decided tonight. 
 

6:14 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadMumbai IndiansAiden MarkramSuryakumar YadavHyderabad

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

