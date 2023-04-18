SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Markram and Co continue the home run?

SRH vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023







SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad here The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports., Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, The Sunrisers would not look to experiment with the playing 11 that has won them back to back games. Brook and Agarwal opening the innings is the best combo while Rahul Tripathi in red hot form alongside Markram gives the top order much needed charm. The bowlers in Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan have perfectly complimented the batting so far. , Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen/Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, The Mumbai Indians finally won their first game convincingly as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets and a lot of balls to spare while chasing 180 plus. Rohit Sharma featured as an impact substitute and Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen made their debuts. Rohit would most likely be back in the playing 11 and Jofra Archer, if fit, could also make it to the team. If this happens, Mumbai could go aggressive at the top. , The weather in Hyderabad will be dry and hot, but cooler than north India now. When the match starts at 7pm, the temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius and it will fall to 29 degrees Celsius at the time of close of play at around 11.30 pm. Humidity will also increase from 23 per cent to 37 per cent during the match. , The Hyderabad wicket, like most wickets in IPL, is one of the best for batting. Brook hit a scintillating 111 in the last match, showing that if a batter gets set he can score handsomely. There will be dew later in the night and as a result the captain winning the toss would look to field first. , Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, Time: 07:30 PM IST, Date: Thursday, April 18, 2023, Series- Indian Premier League 2023, Match Number- 24, The home team have been in great form as they have won back to back after losing two games very badly. Similar has been the situation of the Mumbai Indians, who too have won back to back after losing three on the trot. Which of these two teams will see their streak broken, will be decided tonight. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, will gear up for yet another great clash as the hosts Sunrisers host Mumbai Indians in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2023.