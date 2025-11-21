Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, Ashes 1st Test Day 1: Stokes wins toss, elects to bat in Perth

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat in the opening Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, backing his side to post a competitive first-innings total on what he expects to be a challenging surface as the match progresses.
Stokes said England arrived in Australia with a clear plan and were prepared for the conditions. “We are gonna have a bat. We will try and get some runs on the board and see where we go from there,” he said. “It's a lot of hard work, determination, we have got a clean plan what we want to do in Australia. Bashir misses out for us. We have made sure we have covered everything. He looks good, he has had injuries but he has worked really hard.”
Smith Predicts Cracks Will Open Up
Australia captain Steven Smith said he, too, would have chosen to bat first, pointing to the surface and the expected deterioration over the next few days.
“I would have had a bat as well. I think the cracks are going to open up as the match progresses,” Smith said. He acknowledged the absence of key players but said it created chances for others. “Those are big losses but it opens up opportunities as well. Boland has been fantastic.”
AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11
Australia Playing 11: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.
England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer.
