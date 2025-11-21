Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, Ashes 1st Test Day 1: Stokes wins toss, elects to bat in Perth
Anish Kumar New Delhi
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat in the opening Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, backing his side to post a competitive first-innings total on what he expects to be a challenging surface as the match progresses.
Stokes said England arrived in Australia with a clear plan and were prepared for the conditions. “We are gonna have a bat. We will try and get some runs on the board and see where we go from there,” he said. “It's a lot of hard work, determination, we have got a clean plan what we want to do in Australia. Bashir misses out for us. We have made sure we have covered everything. He looks good, he has had injuries but he has worked really hard.”
Smith Predicts Cracks Will Open Up
Australia captain Steven Smith said he, too, would have chosen to bat first, pointing to the surface and the expected deterioration over the next few days.
“I would have had a bat as well. I think the cracks are going to open up as the match progresses,” Smith said. He acknowledged the absence of key players but said it created chances for others. “Those are big losses but it opens up opportunities as well. Boland has been fantastic.”
AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11
Australia Playing 11: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.
England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer.
7:54 AM
1st Ashes Test | AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The Ashes extravaganza begins
Zak Crawley takes the strike as Mitchell Starc takes the new cherry.
7:29 AM
1st Ashes Test | AUS vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 of both teams
Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
7:23 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES
England go with four seamers. From the already announced XII, Shoaib Basheer fails to make it to the England Playing 11.
7:21 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES
England captain Ben Stokes wins the toss and elects to bat first against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
7:20 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss time
Both the captains are ready for the toss as the build-up for England's Bazball display in Australia is finally over.
7:18 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Coin flip moments away
The coin toss between Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith and England captain Ben Stokes will take place in few minutes.
7:16 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Australia Playing 11
Jake Weatherald Set for Long-Awaited Test Debut
Jake Weatherald’s elevation to the Test XI has looked increasingly likely in recent weeks, and the left-hander will now walk out alongside Usman Khawaja as Australia’s newest opening partner. His debut comes in the same match as fellow 31-year-old Brendan Doggett, who is set to share the new ball and finally receives his Baggy Green after years of waiting.
The selections also restore Australia’s familiar batting structure: Marnus Labuschagne returns to his preferred No. 3 slot, while Cameron Green shifts back to No. 6 to resume his role as the side’s genuine all-rounder.
7:08 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Trivia related to Australia Playing 11
Historic Selection for Australia
Australia are set to award two debut caps in the same Test for the first time since 2019, when Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson made their bows against Sri Lanka at the Gabba. It also marks the first time in an Ashes fixture since the 2010-11 Sydney Test—when Usman Khawaja and Michael Beer debuted—that two players will receive their first caps together.
Brendan Doggett’s call-up, in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood, adds further significance. Australia will field two Indigenous players in a Test XI for the first time. Doggett, 31, has been in strong touch for South Australia since recovering from a hamstring issue, collecting 13 wickets at an average of 14.69.
6:58 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Pitch and Conditions Update
Perth curator Isaac McDonald expects the surface to live up to its reputation, saying the wicket should provide the quicks with the trademark pace and bounce seen in Western Australia. He also indicated that cracks may develop as the match progresses, bringing further assistance for bowlers later in the Test.
The lead-up has been relatively mild in Perth, and similar weather is expected over the next few days, with temperatures peaking around 28°C and a chance of light showers through the weekend. Close to 10,000 England supporters are already in the city for the series opener, and overall attendance is projected to cross 40,000 across the Ashes.
6:55 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Two debutants in Aussies XI
Australia hand debuts to Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett
Australia have confirmed two new faces for the opening Ashes Test in Perth, with Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett set to make their Test debuts. Steve Smith, speaking ahead of the match, said Beau Webster has missed out on a place in the playing eleven.
Cameron Green slots in at No. 6
Selectors have stuck with a four-prong pace attack, backed by Cameron Green’s return as a fully fit all-round option. Green’s comeback with the ball eased earlier concerns created by the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
Smith said the side has enough flexibility in the order and praised Green’s recent stint at No. 3 in the West Indies. For now, though, Australia believe No. 6 is the right spot for him as he continues to manage his bowling workload.
Marnus Labuschagne returns at No. 3
Marnus Labuschagne is back in the XI at his preferred No. 3 position after a strong start to the domestic season with Queensland. Smith said Labuschagne’s recent form in the Sheffield Shield and one-day games made his selection straightforward.
Nathan Lyon also returns to the line-up after missing the Jamaica Test, where Australia went with an all-pace attack.
Smith said Labuschagne at his best makes Australia “a very good cricket side” and added that he hopes the batter can carry his domestic touch into the Ashes opener.
6:43 AM
1st Ashes Test, Day 1 | AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE: Squads of both teams
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Will Jacks.
Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser
6:41 AM
Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test live updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 proceedings of first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
