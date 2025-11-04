Rising Stars Asia Cup: Jitesh to lead India A; teen star Suryavanshi picked

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will lead India A in the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup to be played in Doha from November 14 to 23. The tournament, organised by the Asian Cricket Council, will feature eight teams divided into two groups. India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan A, while Group A includes Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A.

Who are the new faces in the India A squad?

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket earlier this year, and IPL batter Priyansh Arya have been named in the squad. Suryavanshi, who scored a 101 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in the IPL, also impressed with a hundred in India U-19s Youth Test against Australia A in Brisbane last month.

Priyansh, known for his attacking top-order play, earned his place after strong IPL outings for Punjab Kings and a century in an unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A in Kanpur. What does the BCCI say about the selection? ALSO READ: Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full schedule, teams, venue, live streaming “The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the Asian Cricket Council’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Qatar,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release. “The tournament will be played from 14th to 23rd November 2025 at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.”

How experienced is captain Jitesh Sharma? Jitesh, currently in Australia for a T20I series, was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL trophy-winning team. The 32-year-old recently replaced Sanju Samson in the national T20I side and scored an unbeaten 22 in Hobart to help India level the series against Australia. His leadership in Doha will blend IPL experience with youthful energy. Who are the other notable players in the squad? Among other notable names, left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who recently took a Ranji Trophy hat-trick for Tamil Nadu, joins the attack. The squad also features consistent IPL performers like Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur and Vijay Kumar Vyshak.

What’s new about this year’s Rising Stars Asia Cup? Previously known as the India Emerging tournament, the Rising Stars Asia Cup was primarily an Under-23 event. However, with several nations lacking robust U-23 structures, it now features a mix of young and senior players. India, too, have opted for this blend, creating a competitive balance between promise and experience. When will India A face Pakistan A? India A will open their campaign against UAE on November 14 and take on arch-rivals Pakistan A two days later, on November 16. Both matches will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.