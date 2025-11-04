Home / Cricket / News / No victory parade for India women's team; PM Modi to felicitate on Nov 5

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
India’s women’s cricket team has scripted history — lifting its maiden Women’s ODI World Cup with a commanding win over South Africa by 52 runs in the final. The achievement marks a defining moment for women’s sport in the country. Yet, unlike their male counterparts last year, the victorious squad will not be taking out a victory parade, according to a report in The Hindu.
 
PM Modi to honour World Cup champions
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the triumphant Indian team in New Delhi on Wednesday evening (November 5, 2025). The ceremony, to be held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, will celebrate the team’s remarkable campaign under captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
 
The players flew to the capital on Tuesday (November 4) after receiving an invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) late on Monday night (November 3). According to reports, the interaction will mirror the felicitation hosted for Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup-winning side in July 2024.  The women's cricket team is set to arrive at Terminal 3 in Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6 PM on November 4. 
 
Why there will be no victory parade
 
Despite nationwide euphoria, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided against organising a public victory parade due to safety concerns. The officials have attributed the decision to logistical challenges. 
 
The BCCI remains cautious following the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this year during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title. The incident, which claimed several lives, has reshaped how large-scale cricket celebrations are planned.
 
A bittersweet homecoming for the champions
 
The decision will spart debate among fans who had hoped to see the champions celebrated with the same grandeur as the men’s team. When the men lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year, Mumbai’s Marine Drive promenade turned into a sea of blue during their victory parade — a moment etched in public memory.
 
For Harmanpreet’s Hurricanes, the celebrations will be quieter, more intimate. Yet, the pride remains undiminished. The players are expected to meet the Prime Minister before attending a private reception hosted by the BCCI later in the week.
 
The road to glory
 
India’s campaign in the Women’s World Cup was a story of grit, and teamwork. Having been forced to shift their later matches to DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai — after Bengaluru lost hosting rights due to the earlier tragedy.
 
Their dominant run culminated in a thrilling final on Sunday (November 2), where India defeated South Africa by 52 runs. The win delivered India’s first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup, ending years of near misses and heartbreak.
 
What lies ahead for women’s cricket
 
With the team’s maiden world title, women’s cricket in India stands on the cusp of transformation. The upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 and a surge in viewership are expected to amplify the sport’s reach. 
 
Even without a parade, the moment belongs to the players — pioneers who have redefined India’s cricketing narrative. As Harmanpreet Kaur and her team step into the Prime Minister’s residence, they carry not just a trophy, but the hopes of a generation that finally saw women’s cricket take centre stage.

