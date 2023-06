The matches of the multi-nation tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. The Asian Cricket Council accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board's request to play Asia Cup 2023 in a hybrid model. It is confirmed that the Asia Cup will take place from August 31 to September 17 this year.



“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” ACC further added. Issuing a statement, ACC said, “We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches."



Two teams from each group will qualify for the super four stage. The top two teams from the super four stage will face each other in the final. The 50-over tournament will be played between 6 nations where Nepal will play its first-ever Asia Cup. The tournament has divided the teams into two groups, where India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in one group, while the defending champions Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are in another group.



Expressing his happiness with the decision of the Hybrid Model, PCB chief Najam Sethi said, "I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team's inability to travel to Pakistan." The approval of the Asia Cup's schedule also indicates that Pakistan will travel to India to play ICC ODI World Cup in October-November, 2023.

"Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI's position. Like the PCB also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders," the PCB chief further added.