Asia Cup 2023 to be played in the hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka



"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17 2023, and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," the official announcement said. The Asia Cup 2023 will be held in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 17, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Thursday. Four matches will be held in Pakistan, and the rest will be in Sri Lanka.



The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. "The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," it added.

"We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest," the ACC said.