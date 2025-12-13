Assam Cricket Association suspends four cricketers for corrupt practices

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has taken strong disciplinary action after serious allegations of corruption surfaced during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, moving swiftly to protect the integrity of the game. In a decisive step, the state body has suspended four cricketers with immediate effect and initiated criminal proceedings following an internal probe and inputs from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

The development has sent shockwaves through Assam cricket, coming at a time when domestic tournaments remain under close scrutiny for ethical conduct. The ACA's action reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that threatens fair play and credibility. Officials have stressed that the suspension is preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring there is no further damage to the sport while investigations continue.

Four players suspended after corruption allegations The ACA confirmed that Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri have been suspended following their alleged involvement in corrupt practices during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season. All four players have represented Assam at different levels in the past. According to the association, the allegations relate to attempts to influence and instigate fellow Assam players who were part of the state squad during the tournament. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches involving Assam were held in Lucknow between November 26 and December 8. Assam failed to qualify for the Super League stage, and the controversy emerged soon after the league phase concluded.

FIR lodged, criminal proceedings initiated In addition to sporting sanctions, the ACA has lodged a First Information Report with the Crime Branch of the Assam Police, escalating the matter beyond internal disciplinary mechanisms. The association has also begun criminal proceedings against the suspended players, signalling the seriousness of the charges being examined. ACA secretary Sanatan Das, speaking on behalf of the association, indicated that preliminary findings suggest serious misconduct. He conveyed that, on the basis of the material available so far, there appeared to be involvement that could undermine the integrity of the sport, prompting the association to act firmly and without delay.

Role of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit The issue came under sharper focus after the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit conducted an enquiry into the allegations. Based on the findings and subsequent consultations, the ACA decided to impose suspensions to prevent any possibility of further influence or interference during the ongoing investigation. Das explained that the suspensions are intended to curb any scope for the situation to deteriorate further. He added that the ban would remain in force until the investigation reaches its conclusion or until the association takes a final decision based on the outcome.