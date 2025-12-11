IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first. There's a bit of dew, so bowling first is a good option. This is a wonderful ground. First men's game here, so excited for it. It's really important for the boys to under the responsibility. 175 on that wicket was over par. It was a lovely effort from our bowlers. The balance he provides is amazing. The way he keeps his calm, his overs are also very important for the side. We go with the same team. Aiden Markram: We would have done the same. Looks a pretty good wicket. We would have bowled first. Need to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. Always lessons to take. Need to dive deep into things. You are going to have nights like that.
|IND vs SA 2nd T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
