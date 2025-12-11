IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Shubman Gill will be aiming for a major impact when India take on South Africa in the second T20 International today following a convincing series-opening win. Since returning to the T20 setup during the Asia Cup in September, Gill’s performances have been under scrutiny, and he will be keen to cement his place as a reliable opener. With only a travel day between the first two matches, he could find the rhythm he needs in the middle.

India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination, with Hardik Pandya back from injury after a match-winning all-round performance. Arshdeep Singh will partner Jasprit Bumrah as the frontline pacers, while Kuldeep Yadav makes way to maintain batting depth till number eight.

South Africa, bundled out for just 74 in the opener, will look to regroup and improve their batting display. Captain Aiden Markram emphasized the need to build partnerships and momentum quickly in T20 cricket.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first. There's a bit of dew, so bowling first is a good option. This is a wonderful ground. First men's game here, so excited for it. It's really important for the boys to under the responsibility. 175 on that wicket was over par. It was a lovely effort from our bowlers. The balance he provides is amazing. The way he keeps his calm, his overs are also very important for the side. We go with the same team. Aiden Markram: We would have done the same. Looks a pretty good wicket. We would have bowled first. Need to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. Always lessons to take. Need to dive deep into things. You are going to have nights like that.

When will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

India vs South Africa today’s T20I match live streaming and telecast details

The match kicks off at 7 pm IST at New Chandigarh, hosting its first men’s T20I, with stands named after Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The second T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Thursday (December 11).

What is the venue of IND vs SA 2nd T20I?

The Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh will host the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match.

What is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live toss time?

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.