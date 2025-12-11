India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: IND bowling first; Unchanged eleven for the hosts

After an emphatic win in the series opener at Cuttack, where India defeated South Africa by a commanding 101 runs, the two teams now move to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh for the second T20I of the five-match series today. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. India will look to take a 2-0 lead, while South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will be eager to bounce back and level the series.

India’s lineup remains largely unchanged, with the team appearing settled. However, the form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill remains a concern. Both players have struggled with the bat recently, and their performances will be crucial to India's success in the series.

South Africa will face a tough challenge against India’s spin attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel. Both spinners have been excellent in the middle overs, taking key wickets and keeping the scoring in check. The Proteas will need to find a way to counter this threat if they hope to turn the series around.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Mullanpur pitch report, key stadium stats Both teams are expected to field the same playing XI for the second match, making for an exciting contest as they clash once again at Mullanpur.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 2nd T20I encounter between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live telecast: The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd T20I match in India.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India.