U19 Asia Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores 3rd fastest Youth ODI ton

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has now scored a century in both the Asia Cup Rising Star and the U19 Asia Cup this year

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 3 hundreds in T20s this year now in just 15 innings.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
India’s young southpaw batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his red-hot form in white-ball cricket as, after a fiery 42-ball 144 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Star in November, he has now scored yet another century against the same opposition — this time in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 while playing the opening fixture.
 
Vaibhav, who came out to open the Indian innings along with skipper Ayush Mhatre, started in steady fashion but soon picked up the pace and went on to complete his first fifty in just 30 balls, while his next fifty came in just 26 balls, taking him to the three-digit mark in 56 balls, making this century 3rd fastest in Youth ODIs.
 
Before this, Vaibhav also held the record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs when he went past the three-digit mark against England in just 52 balls. Pakistan's Kamram Ghulam with 53 ball ton is at second spot.  Check India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES Here 
 
Vaibhav’s innings against the UAE today became even more crucial after they lost in-form skipper Ayush Mhatre (4) in the third over. But Vaibhav, along with Aaron Gerard, stitched a century stand for the second wicket to put India en route to a big total.

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Cricket NewsIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

