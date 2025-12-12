U19 Asia Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores 3rd fastest Youth ODI ton

India’s young southpaw batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his red-hot form in white-ball cricket as, after a fiery 42-ball 144 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Star in November, he has now scored yet another century against the same opposition — this time in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 while playing the opening fixture.

Vaibhav, who came out to open the Indian innings along with skipper Ayush Mhatre, started in steady fashion but soon picked up the pace and went on to complete his first fifty in just 30 balls, while his next fifty came in just 26 balls, taking him to the three-digit mark in 56 balls, making this century 3rd fastest in Youth ODIs.