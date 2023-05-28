The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

The numbers for the entire tournament are yet to come in. But here are the initial reports. More than 471 million people tuned in to watch the first 57 matches on the Disney Star Network, going by Broadcast Audience Research Council data shared by Disney.



Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18’s JioCinema, which has the streaming rights, reached 141 million in April, the first full month of the tournament, going by Comscore data. Though there is some overlap between TV and streaming, you could say that Tata IPL 2023 reached over 600 million people. That is a good number. Over the years, the IPL has averaged about 500 million viewers across TV and digital. It is, however, the Tour de France, a cycling event spread over 23 days and 2,200 miles, that is the most-watched sports event in the world with 3.2 billion viewers, according to a BBC report. The soccer World Cup is close to over 3 billion. The ICC Cricket World Cup is the third largest at 2.06 billion viewers across the world.



The IPL makes it comfortably to a rough list of the top 10 global sports events by audiences — across streaming and television.