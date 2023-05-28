IPL Final Preview: Rain big threat as Titans defend title against MSD's CSK

It has been one of the best seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with more than 1,100 sixes being hit, the barrier of 200 runs being broken 36 times and more than two players nearing the 30-wicket mark with the last game yet to come. The impact player rule has been utilised to the best with players doing great with an extra batter and bowler as and when required. However, there has been just one match which has been washed out due to rain so far.
And after all this, two teams have marched into the final. Chennai Super Kings got there by winning the first qualifier while Gujarat Titans were able to get here by losing the first qualifier and then beating the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. Now in the final, which also reels under the threat of a washout, defending champions Titans will be up against the four times-winners Chennai Super Kings.
This will also be a battle between two cool captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, Hardik claims to have learned the art of captaincy from Dhoni and hence this could also be seen as an ultimate battle between the teacher and his best pupil, given that MSD might not play another season (but we can’t guess that ever). Thus it is a layered final with semi-battles inside. And it would be the victories in these battles that would decide the final winner.
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Final Match Details
Match- Final
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well. In the last game too, run-making was as easy as it gets.
CSK vs GT Final, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
The rain which almost played a spoilsport in qualifier 2, has been predicted to do so more intently in the final. There is an expectation of thunderstorms and at least 2.6 mm of rain between 9 to 10 pm and then from 11 pm onwards. The weather would remain mostly cloudy throughout the evening.
Chennai Super Kings playing combination
Chennai Super Kings have kept on playing with the same 12 players for quite a long time in this league. Even though Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to perform with the same vigour that he did in the initial few games, he would likely remain a part of the playing 11. Ben Stokes has been fit, but his place in the playing has yet not been made.
Looking at how the Gujarat pitch is no use for spinners in the same way as Chepaukl had been, Stokes could be given a chance in place of Moeen Ali who had hardly been asked to bowl anyways.
CSK predicted playing 11
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali/ Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Impact Substitute Options:
Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Gujarat Titans playing combination
In the last match, Gujrat played with its best possible playing 11 as Joshua Little was played as an impact substitute and Dasun Shanaka was removed with Vijay Shankar playing as a full-strength player. Now, they would not be looking to change that combination for the next game.
GT predicted playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar
CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.