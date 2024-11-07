AUS A vs IND A: Rahul's woes continue as Jurel bolsters India XI chances

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the five-match Test series against Australia, kicking off in Perth on November 22, the air is thick with uncertainty. With skipper Rohit Sharma set to miss the opening Test, the spotlight has shifted to a burning question: Who will partner Yashasvi Jaiswal as an opener? The team’s decision to name Abhimanyu Easwaran as the third opener alongside KL Rahul, who is vying to cement his place in the middle order, has only added to the intrigue.

Following a humiliating whitewash in a three-match Test series on home soil, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a desperate move. KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were rushed to Australia to participate in the second match between India A and Australia A, a move to provide the Indian batters some game time on the middle.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India T20s full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming But the plan hit an early snag as KL Rahul’s struggles continued. In a mere four-ball stint, he failed to silence his critics, leaving the team’s opening conundrum unresolved.

Dhruv Jurel Stands Tall Amidst the Ruins

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was a cauldron of fire on Thursday as India A faced a fiery Australian attack on a green, treacherous pitch. Reduced to 11 for 4 within three overs, it seemed India was destined for another batting collapse. But Dhruv Jurel, arriving at the crease in the third over, turned the tide with a masterclass in composure and counterattack.

Displaying a sublime mix of defence and aggression, Jurel weathered the storm and guided India A to 153 for 8 by the tea break. His gritty innings provided a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. 23-year-old Jurel went back to pavillion in the final session after scoring 80 runs off 186 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes. On the back of his impressive batting performance, Jurel made a strong case for a place in India Playing 11 for the Perth Test against Australia.

More From This Section

India first innings Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Abhimanyu Easwaran, 0.3 ov), 2-0 (Sai Sudharsan, 0.4 ov), 3-9 (KL Rahul, 1.3 ov), 4-11 (Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2.4 ov), 5-64 (Devdutt Padikkal, 24.2 ov), 6-103 (Nitish Kumar Reddy, 36.1 ov), 7-103 (Tanush Kotian, 36.5 ov), 8-119 (Khaleel Ahmed, 40.1 ov), 9-155 (Dhruv Jurel, 54.3 ov)

Neser’s carnage: India A’s top order dismantled

Australian pacer Michael Neser was the architect of India’s early destruction. In a spell of unrelenting precision, he claimed 4 for 16 in eight overs, including a devastating double-wicket maiden in the very first over. However, the Aussie pacer suffered a calf injury in the second session and went back to dressing room.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who might be the second India opener in the first Test, was squared up by a rising delivery, edging it to gully. Sai Sudharsan, despite his recent heroics, succumbed similarly, caught at second slip.

Rahul’s brief stay ended as Scott Boland, another Australian quick, angled one in and seamed it away to catch the edge.

By the time Ruturaj Gaikwad fell to another Neser beauty—seaming away from an awkward angle—the scoreboard read a dismal 11 for 4.

India A vs Australia A Live streaming The live streaming of India A vs Australia A match is available on Disney+Hotstar. The cricket fans can also watch the match on Cricket Australia's official website - cricket.com.au - and application for free by just signing in. IND A vs AUS A Live telecast The live telecast of India A vs Australia A match is available on Star Sports.

When the new-ball pair of Neser and Boland were finally given a breather, Devdutt Padikkal and Jurel seized the opportunity. Although Nathan McAndrew and Beau Webster couldn’t replicate the intensity, it was Jurel who emerged as the anchor, guiding the innings with poise.

Off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, brought in early, failed to pose significant threats, allowing India A to stabilise somewhat.