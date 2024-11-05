South Africa vs India T20s full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

After facing a drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, India's young guns, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are set to play a four-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting on November 8 in South Africa.

With two major events scheduled for next year—the ICC World Test Championship final in 2025 and the Champions Trophy in February—the significance of the South Africa versus India T20 series has diminished.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction date, time, venue, remaining purse, live streaming VVS Laxman and NCA staff will accompany Indian team in South Africa as head coach Gautam Gambhir will depart for five-match Test series against Australia on November 10, 2024. However, the four-match series provides a valuable opportunity for young players to showcase their talent against one of the best teams in the world. And with IPL 2025 mega auction scheduled to take place in last week of November, the fringe players have a chance to score big and grab maximum eyeballs of the franchisees.VVS Laxman and NCA staff will accompany Indian team in South Africa as head coach Gautam Gambhir will depart for five-match Test series against Australia on November 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be aiming to seek revenge against India after their loss in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

South Africa vs India T20s full schedule, venues and live match timings South Africa vs India T20s timetable Matches Date Venue Time (IST) 1st November 8 (Friday) Kingsmead, Durban 8:30 PM 2nd November 10 (Sunday) St George's Park, Gqeberha 7:30 PM 3rd November 13 (Wednesday) SuperSport Park, Centurion 8:30 PM 4th November 15 (Friday) The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 8:30 PM

India squad for South Africa T20s: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa squad for 4-match T20 series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa vs India T20 head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 30

South Africa won: 11

India won: 15

No result: 1

Abandoned: 3

