AUS-IND: Australia Favourites? Ponting says India to struggle without Shami

Ricky Ponting, Australia's legendary former captain, boldly predicts that his nation will seize the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 triumph over India, citing the formidable challenge of taking 20 wickets as the visitors' greatest obstacle in the absence of pace ace Mohammed Shami.

As Australia looks to break its agonising drought in the Border-Gavaskar series—a streak of Indian dominance dating back to 2014-15, including historic triumphs in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21—Ponting senses an opportunity. He believes that the tides may finally be turning after India’s shocking 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand, a humiliating first in their cricketing history.

With the momentum shifting, Ponting insists that now is the time for Australia to strike, and he’s confident that they have the edge to conquer the once-unstoppable hosts. Ponting's bold prediction

"Probably more so now (than before)," Ponting said about Australia's chances for a series win on the ICC Review Show.

Shami has been out of action since last November due to injuries, and Ponting believes his absence leaves a big hole in India's bowling attack, despite the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and the uncapped Harshit Rana in the squad.

"Shami just leaves such a big hole in that bowling group. Back then (in August), there was still some conjecture whether Shami would be fit or not," Ponting said.

"I think taking 20 wickets in a Test match for India is going to be the biggest challenge. I think they'll bat well enough out here with the current group of batters that they've got."

More From This Section

While hailing Australia as a more settled unit, Ponting backed India to avoid being absolute pushovers when the series gets underway from November 22 in Perth. "I think India will win a Test match somewhere through the five Test matches," Ponting predicted.

"But I still think now, Australia probably look a bit more settled, a bit more experienced, and we know that they're a very hard team to beat at home. So I'll stick with the 3-1," he added. Pant or Smith to score the most runs?

Ponting feels one of the veteran Steve Smith or the flamboyant Rishabh Pant will emerge as the highest run-scorer over the five Tests.

"Leading run-scorer, I'm going to go Steve Smith or Rishabh Pant," Ponting said.

"I think Smith, the fact that he's moved back down from opener to No 4, probably makes it feel like he's got more of a point to prove—that maybe he shouldn't have gone up to open in the first place," he added.

"...and that No 4 is his spot and where he should have probably been the whole time and where he’ll probably finish his career now."

Pant, the highest run-getter during the series against New Zealand, appears to be the only in-form batter heading to Australia.

"With Rishabh back in the side and probably coming into bat in the middle order when the ball's probably lost a bit of its shine and hardness, and the form that he's in, I'll go for him as one of the leading run-scorers as well," Ponting said.