Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

The Ranji Trophy witnessed an extraordinary feat as Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle etched their names into the record books with a monumental 606-run partnership. The duo's triple centuries propelled Goa to a crushing victory over Arunachal Pradesh, sealing an innings-and-551-run win in their Plate Group match on Thursday.

Historic Triple Hundreds and a Mammoth Total

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming Kauthankar’s blistering 314 off 215 balls and Bakle’s commanding 300 off 269 deliveries powered Goa to a staggering 727 for 2 declared in just 92 overs. This mammoth total handed Goa a first-innings lead of 643 runs, leaving Arunachal Pradesh with no chance of recovery. The visitors were bundled out for 92 in their second innings, having managed just 84 in the first.

Breaking Ranji Trophy Records

Kauthankar and Bakle’s partnership of 606 runs is now the highest in Ranji Trophy history, surpassing the 594-run stand by Maharashtra’s SM Gugale and AR Bawne against Delhi in 2016. The duo’s incredible effort also marked only the second instance of two batters scoring triple centuries in the same Ranji innings, after Tamil Nadu's WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh achieved the feat against Goa in 1989.

More From This Section

Highest partnerships for any wicket in Ranji Trophy history Partners Runs Wkt Team Opposition Ground Match Date Snehal Kauthankar, Kashyap Bakle 606 3rd Goa v Arunachal Pradesh Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim 14 November 2024 SM Gugale, AR Bawne 594* 3rd Maharashtra v Delhi Wankhede 13 Oct 2016 SD Jogiyani, RA Jadeja 539 3rd Saurashtra v Gujarat Surat 9 Nov 2012 S Gani, Babul Kumar 538 4th Bihar v Mizoram Kolkata 17 Feb 2022 R Sanjay Yadav, DB Ravi Teja 440* 5th Meghalaya v Mizoram Kolkata 12 Jan 2020 RR Biswa, P Bisht 433 3rd Meghalaya v Sikkim Bhubaneswar 30 Dec 2018 SJ Kalyani, RS Gavaskar 406* 3rd Bengal v Tripura Agartala 22 Nov 1999 PP Shaw, AM Rahane 401 3rd Mumbai v Assam Guwahati 10 Jan 2023 VA Saxena, R Bhatia 399* 5th Uttarakhand v Meghalaya Dehradun 6 Dec 2018 AJ Mandal, AN Khare 399 7th Chhattisgarh v Uttarakhand Raipur 17 Dec 2019 CA Pujara, SP Jackson 394 3rd Saurashtra v Karnataka Rajkot 11 Jan 2020 J Yadav, A Mishra 392 8th Haryana v Karnataka Hubballi 22 Dec 2012 GH Vihari, PA Reddy 386 2nd Hyderabad v Mumbai Hyderabad 24 Nov 2012 KL Rahul, KK Nair 386 6th Karnataka v Tamil Nadu Wankhede 8 Mar 2015 Yuvraj Singh, Mandeep Singh 379 4th Punjab v Saurashtra Rajkot 28 Dec 2014 RS Modi, VM Merchant 371 6th Bombay v Maharashtra Brabourne 31 Dec 1943 SS Sharma, VR Iyer 366 5th M. Pradesh v Bihar Patna 6 Nov 2024 MK Pandey, D Nischal 354 4th Karnataka v UP Kanpur 17 Nov 2017 SD Lad, SS Iyer 354 4th Mumbai v Odisha Mumbai 6 Nov 2024 JN Shah, CA Pujara 353 4th Saurashtra v Tamil Nadu Chennai 28 Nov 2013 Jiwanjot Singh, Harpreet Singh 353 2nd Chhattisgarh v Services Raipur 12 Feb 2020 SS Sharma, SG Rawat 345 5th Baroda v Himachal Dharamsala 19 Jan 2024 CA Pujara, SP Jackson 343 4th Saurashtra v Karnataka Rajkot 6 Jan 2013 Yuvraj Singh, M Vohra 343 3rd Punjab v Baroda Delhi 27 Oct 2016 CM Gautam, STR Binny 340 5th Karnataka v Maharashtra Pune 29 Dec 2012 NV Ojha, Sachin M Dholpure 337 1st M. Pradesh v Kerala Indore 17 Dec 2005 KS Bharat, MUB Sriram 333 2nd Andhra v Goa Ongole 6 Feb 2015 RV Uthappa, BM Rowland 324 1st Karnataka v M. Pradesh Bengaluru 25 Nov 2004 BK Saurabh, S Gani 322 5th Bihar v Manipur Patna 25 Jan 2023 M Rawat, AN Ghosh 317 5th Railways v UP Lucknow 30 Dec 2013 M Vohra, K Mahajan 317 3rd Chandigarh v Tripura Agartala 3 Jan 2023 V Govekar, SP Amonkar 316 1st Goa v Arunachal Porvorim 27 Jan 2020 LR Shukla, D Dasgupta 314 6th Bengal v Baroda Eden Gardens 20 Jan 2006 RH Motwani, KM Jadhav 314 5th Maharashtra v UP Pune 9 Nov 2012 Umar Khan, Prithviraj 313 3rd Western Ind v Bombay Rajkot 14 Jan 1944 AA Muzumdar, W Jaffer 313 3rd Mumbai v Delhi Delhi 23 Nov 2005 S Rana, R Dewan 311 3rd Haryana v Odisha Bhubaneswar 30 Dec 2013 GH Vihari, RK Bhui 308 3rd Andhra v Baroda Vadodara 14 Oct 2017 MA Hingrajia, PK Panchal 307* 5th Gujarat v Chandigarh Ahmedabad 27 Dec 2022 Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh 307* 3rd Punjab v Chandigarh Chandigarh 2 Feb 2024 Jalaj S Saxena, NV Ojha 307 2nd M. Pradesh v Saurashtra Indore 14 Dec 2013 G Khera, Gurkeerat Singh 306* 6th Punjab v Railways Mohali 1 Oct 2015 GH Vihari, TD Agarwal 304 2nd Hyderabad v Goa Hyderabad 14 Dec 2014 RR Sanjay, W Jaffer 304 2nd Vidarbha v Uttarakhand Nagpur 15 Jan 2019 SK Patel, Amit Verma 301 3rd Goa v Mizoram Kolkata 12 Feb 2020 W Jaffer, FY Fazal 300 2nd Vidarbha v Baroda Nagpur 20 Nov 2018 SA Asnodkar, SP Amonkar 299 1st Goa v Himachal Dharamsala 14 Oct 2017 KS Sharma, A Juyal 298 3rd UP v Assam Kanpur 2 Feb 2024 L Sivaramakrishnan, A Kripal Singh 296* 7th Tamil Nadu v Goa Panaji 20 Jan 1989 KR Makvana, RA Jadeja 292 7th Saurashtra v Railways Rajkot 1 Dec 2012 SK Patel, UU Bose 292 2nd Tripura v Services Guwahati 13 Oct 2016 Yashpal Singh, AH Gupta 291 4th Services v Tripura Agartala 17 Nov 2012 Jiwanjot Singh, K Goel 288 1st Punjab v Hyderabad Mohali 2 Nov 2012 AV Wadkar, Ganesh Satish 288 4th Vidarbha v Maharashtra Sultanpur 24 Feb 2022 Mohammad Saif, SN Khan 287 4th UP v M. Pradesh Moradabad 1 Oct 2015 SS Sugwekar, AV Kale 286 3rd Maharashtra v Gujarat Ahmedabad 10 Jan 2000 YBK Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer 286 2nd Mumbai v UP Bengaluru 14 Jun 2022 V Marimuthu, P Dogra 285 2nd Puducherry v Sikkim Wayanad 6 Dec 2018 AR Rohera, Y Dubey 284* 5th M. Pradesh v Hyderabad Indore 6 Dec 2018 RS Ricky, D Mongia 284 3rd Punjab v UP Meerut 15 Nov 2003 SD Lad, SS Iyer 283 3rd Mumbai v Baroda Wankhede 14 Dec 2018 Mandeep Singh, T Kohli 282 3rd Punjab v Odisha Mohali 27 Oct 2013 Ranjit Singh, Natraj Behera 282 2nd Odisha v Haryana Rohtak 15 Nov 2015 RA Jadeja, SP Jackson 281 4th Saurashtra v J + K Rajkot 14 Oct 2017 V Shankar, B Indrajith 281 5th Tamil Nadu v Punjab Salem 16 Feb 2024 N Jagadeesan, B Indrajith 280 3rd Tamil Nadu v Chandigarh Coimbatore 26 Jan 2024 KK Nair, MA Agarwal 279 3rd Karnataka v Maharashtra Pune 1 Nov 2017 AK Kaushik, U Kaul 279 5th Chandigarh v Mizoram Chandigarh 4 Feb 2020 AP Tare, RG Sharma 278 3rd Mumbai v Saurashtra Rajkot 15 Dec 2012 Sangram Singh, MS Bisla 277 3rd Himachal v Kerala Palakkad 16 Nov 2004 RM Patidar, Y Dubey 277 3rd M. Pradesh v Kerala Saurashtra 3 Mar 2022 SN Khan, Armaan Jaffer 277 4th Mumbai v Odisha Ahmedabad 3 Mar 2022 Jay Gohil, HM Desai 276 2nd Saurashtra v Assam Guwahati 13 Dec 2022 SN Khan, AP Gomel 275 4th Mumbai v M. Pradesh Wankhede 12 Feb 2020 Parvej Musaraf, RG Hazarika 274 1st Assam v UP Kanpur 2 Feb 2024 HH Kanitkar, KD Aphale 273* 3rd Maharashtra v Goa Pune 9 Dec 2003 KL Rahul, CM Gautam 272 3rd Karnataka v Vidarbha Mysore 15 Dec 2012 AV Wadkar, FY Fazal 272 4th Vidarbha v Chhattisgarh Raipur 28 Nov 2018 MK Tiwary, SD Chatterjee 271 4th Bengal v Mumbai Nagpur 29 Nov 2016 RS Sodhi, RS Ricky 270 1st Punjab v Maharashtra Mohali 4 Dec 2004 U Kaul, Jiwanjot Singh 270 2nd Punjab v Vidarbha Mohali 6 Dec 2013 SM Gugale, CG Khurana 270 2nd Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu Eden Gardens 25 Feb 2015 GH Vihari, DB Prasanth 270 2nd Andhra v Odisha Vizianagaram 24 Oct 2017 BP Sandeep, CV Milind 267 8th Hyderabad v Services Mumbai 13 Nov 2016 KV Siddharth, MK Pandey 267 4th Karnataka v Railways Chennai 17 Feb 2022 SV Parkar, SN Khan 267 4th Mumbai v Uttarakhand Alur (2) 6 Jun 2022 A Thapa, Kranthi Kumar 266 7th Sikkim v Bihar Eden Gardens 24 Feb 2022 SA Veer, KM Jadhav 265* 3rd Maharashtra v Assam Ambi 3 Jan 2023 RV Uthappa, KK Nair 265 3rd Karnataka v Assam Mumbai 27 Oct 2016 A Taide, DR Shorey 265 2nd Vidarbha v Jharkhand Ranchi 26 Jan 2024 T Kohli, U Kaul 264* 4th Punjab v Jharkhand Jamshedpur 6 Jan 2013 NH Verma, Ravi Chauhan 264 2nd Services v Himachal Surat 21 Nov 2016 P Dogra, P Chopra 264 3rd Himachal v Punjab Dharamsala 6 Oct 2017 RR Sanjay, FY Fazal 264 1st Vidarbha v Himachal Nagpur 25 Nov 2017 V Shankar, P Ranjan Paul 263 5th Tamil Nadu v Assam Chennai 17 Jan 2023 R Samarth, MA Agarwal 262* 1st Karnataka v UP Kanpur 17 Nov 2017 CC Williams, JJ Martin 261 3rd Baroda v UP Ghaziabad 1 Dec 2005 AP Tare, AM Rahane 260 2nd Mumbai v Vidarbha Wankhede 28 Nov 2013 Jiwanjot Singh, Anmolpreet Singh 260 3rd Punjab v Goa Porvorim 24 Oct 2017 R Samarth, MA Agarwal 259 1st Karnataka v Maharashtra Pune 1 Nov 2017 R Samarth, MA Agarwal 259 1st Karnataka v Maharashtra Pune 1 Nov 2017

Their partnership ranks just below the iconic 624-run stand between Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene in a Test against South Africa in 2006. Additionally, Goa’s total of 727 is the second-highest in the Plate Division, behind Meghalaya’s 826 for 7 against Sikkim in 2018, and the ninth-highest in Ranji Trophy history overall.

Kauthankar’s Blazing Knock

Kauthankar’s innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting. With 43 boundaries and four sixes, he reached his triple century in just 205 deliveries. This effort places him third on the all-time list of fastest First-Class triple centuries, behind Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal and South Africa’s Marco Marais. Remarkably, he also recorded the fourth-fastest double-century in Ranji Trophy history, reaching the milestone in just 146 balls.

Bakle’s Composed Brilliance

Bakle’s knock was equally formidable, featuring 39 fours and two sixes. His calm and calculated approach perfectly complemented Kauthankar’s aggressive stroke play, creating a partnership for the ages.