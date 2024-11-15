South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

After a clinical performance in Centurion to go 2-1 up in the four-match T20 International series, India is all set to take on the hosts, South Africa, in the fourth T20 International at Johannesburg today, November 15.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to secure his third straight T20 International series win after assuming the role of Indian captain in the shortest format of the game on a full-time basis. Except for the second T20, India have outclassed South Africa in all three departments and will hope to continue their form on Friday to seal the series 3-1 in their favour.

On the other hand, the hosts, South Africa, will go all out to secure a win in the final game and end the series in a 2-2 draw. The last thing they will want is to lose a T20 International series right after losing the ICC T20 World Cup final against India earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Flying ants to burnt toast: 5 bizarre reasons that stopped a cricket match However, despite the ups and downs faced during the series, both teams may decide to go with a similar playing 11 for the final match at Johannesburg.

4th T20I: South Africa vs India playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

India playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 30

India won: 17

South Africa won: 12

Tie: 1

South Africa vs India T20 series squads:

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks

India squad: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal

South Africa vs India 4th T20 LIVE toss time, SA vs IND live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs India 4th T20 match take place?

The South Africa vs India 4th T20I match will take place on Friday, November 15.

At what time will the South Africa vs India 4th T20 live toss take place on November 15?

The live toss for the South Africa vs India 4th T20 will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between South Africa and India start today?

The SA vs IND 4th T20 International will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SA vs IND 4th T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 4th T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Sports18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs India 4th T20I in India?

The live streaming of the 4th T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.