When the players reached the field to resume play after lunch on Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, December 28, they were faced with an unusual delay. The on-field umpires would not resume play. Steve Smith and David Warner, who were at the crease for Australia, were left perplexed and so were the Pakistani team members.

Sorry. — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 28, 2023

Later on, Illingworth was seen sitting in his third umpire's chair and fourth umpire Gillespie had to rush to the ground to stand in for Joel Wilson, one of the two on-field umpires as he sought a break of one over.