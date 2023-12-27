AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Captain Cummins leads the way, Australia lead by 124

Australia's pace-bowling captain Pat Cummins struck twice in four balls to crush Pakistan's comeback attempt on the second day of the second cricket Test on Wednesday.

Pakistan started strongly then collapsed to reach 194 for six at stumps in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 318 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A total of 13 wickets fell in an eventful second day's play.

Cummins claimed three for 37 and off-spinner Nathan Lyon took two for 48 for Australia. Abdullah Shafique (62) and skipper Shan Masood (54) both made half-centuries, sharing a 90-run partnership for Pakistan's second wicket.

Pakistan's openers had survived the new ball before Lyon made the initial breakthrough in the 16th over, removing Imam-ul-Haq caught at second slip for 10 at 34 for one.

Cummins changed the momentum of the day's play by claiming a diving return catch to dismiss Shafique at 124 for two. Cummins leapt into the air in delight in his next over after bowling Babar Azam for one, finding a gap between bat and pad with a fabulous off-cutter as the crowd of 44,837 roared with delight.

Skipper Shan aimed a mighty swipe down the ground, advancing down the pitch and edging a catch to point off Lyon's bowling as Pakistan slumped to 147 for four.

Four runs later, pace bowler Josh Hazlewood clipped Saud Shakeel's off stump. When Cummins removed Salman Ali Agha caught behind at 170 for six, Pakistan had endured a middle-order collapse of five for 46.

Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 29 at stumps. Pakistan trails by 124 runs with four first-innings wickets in hand.

Australia had resumed Wednesday on 187 for three, following a rain-interrupted first day of play in which only 66 of the scheduled 90 overs were bowled.

The home side was bowled out for 318 at lunch Wednesday, losing seven wickets for 131 in an extended morning session that lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a patient 63 off 155 balls and Mitchell Marsh crunched 41 off 60 deliveries including six fours and a six.

David Warner, dropped on two, scored 38 in a 90-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja (42) Tuesday. Australia's second top-scorer was the 51 extras conceded by Pakistan, including 20 byes and 15 wides.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan's one-handed catch to remove Alex Carey for four was a fine example of Pakistan's improved efforts on the field Wednesday as pace quartet Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-85), Mir Hamza (2-51), Hasan Ali (2-61) and Aamir Jamal (3-64) maintained pressure on Australia.

Australia won the opening Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The third and final Test in the three-match series is scheduled to begin January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan won its last Test in Australia in 1995.