Home / Cricket / News / Aus' Will Pucovski and his tale of concussions continues, suffers another

Will Pucovski. Photo: @cricketcomau
Press Trust of India Hobart

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 4:10 PM IST
Australian batter Will Pucovski suffered a nasty blow on his head and had to be substituted while playing for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania here on Sunday.

The No. 3 batter retired hurt for 0 after being hit on his helmet from a Riley Meredith bouncer. It was just the second delivery he faced in Victoria's chase of 442 in the second innings.

The 26-year-old, who has experienced several blows to the head with the most recent being in a second XI match in January, was struck on the left side of his helmet after he turned his head to a rising delivery from Meredith.

The blow left him visibly disturbed as he kneeled on the pitch. The medical staff rushed to the centre. He eventually got up and slowly walked off the field, rubbing his eyes.

"Will is currently in the hands of our medical professionals," a Cricket Victoria spokesperson said. "We'll look to provide an update in due course."

Reserve batter Campbell Kellaway came in as a concussion substitute.

Pucovski had returned after the blow in January to score 131 in their Shield match against New South Wales at the SCG last month.

He has also battled "mental health" issues in the past.

"The mental health has been a much bigger issue for me than even the concussions," he told the Vic State Cricket podcast. "I don't fear for my long-term health, it's more the mental health side that's been the tougher part."

The righthander has played one Test against India in January 2021.

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

