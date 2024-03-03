Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy: Avesh's four wickets help MP to bowl out Vidarbha for 170

Ranji Trophy: Avesh's four wickets help MP to bowl out Vidarbha for 170

Avesh (4/49) was the pick of MP bowlers, while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2/38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/28).

Avesh Khan
Press Trust of India Nagpur

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Avesh Khan-led Madhya Pradesh pace bowling unit hit right lengths on a pitch that offered enough carry to bowl out Vidarbha for a meagre 170 on day one to gain control of their Ranji Trophy semifinal match here on Saturday.

Avesh (4/49) was the pick of MP bowlers, while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2/38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/28).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Madhya Pradesh reached 47 for one in their first innings at close, and trail by 123 runs.

The VCA Stadium deck wore such fine green tinge as MP employed spin for just 2.4 overs in a total of 56.4 overs they bowled on the day.

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who dismissed last man Umesh Yadav, did the spinner's duty for a brief period.

Other spinners in their ranks like offie Saransh Jain remained spectators of the proceedings.

Vidarbha's feeble fight came through Karun Nair, who made 63 (105 balls, 9x4).

India pacer Avesh gave MP a fine start to the match when he uprooted the stumps of opener Dhruv Shorey (13).

Vidarbha lost wickets at regular intervals from that point and their biggest partnership was a 36 between Atharva Taide (39, 63b, 8x4) and Aman Mokhade (13, 75 balls) for the second wicket.

It came in almost 16 overs but the home side failed to capitalise on all the hard work.

Taide, who made a gritty hundred against Karnataka in the quarterfinals, snicked Iyer to stumper Himanshu Mantri who took a lovely tumbling catch behind the first slip.

It brought Karun, Vidarbha's highest run-getter so far this season, to the middle and he played a fine innings filled with those typical drives and cuts.

But the right-hander did not find support from the other end as Avesh dismissed a stubborn Mokhade.

The hosts soon lost Yash Rathod, bowled by Iyer, and skipper Akshay Wadkar in the space of five runs to slip to 106 for five.

The catch Yash Dubey took at gully off pacer Khejroliya to oust Wadkar was a stunning one. He made a low-dive to his left to pouch a screamer as Wadkar tried to steer the ball from outside the off-stump.

Vidarbha's hopes of reaching at least 200 was dashed when Karun dragged a Khejroliya delivery to his stumps while attempting a pull.

However, the Vidarbha bowlers were not as accurate as their MP counterparts as the visiting batters saw off the day without any alarm.

The lone jarring note was the dismissal of Dubey who feathered an edge off Umesh to Wadkar behind the stumps.

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha (1st Innings): 170 all out in 56.4 overs (Karun Nair 63, Atharva Taide 39; Avesh Khan 4/49, Kulwant Khejroliya 2/38, Venkatesh Iyer 2/28) vs Madhya Pradesh: 47/1 in 20 overs (Himanshu Mantri 26 batting, Harsh Gawli 10 batting).

Also Read

Historic moment in Ranji: Deshpande-Kotian hits tons batting at no. 10 & 11

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Matches, timing, live streaming details

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit Avasthi takes 7/52 as Mumbai crush Bengal

WPL 2024 Points Table: Delhi Capitals remain on top as Warriorz beat Giants

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Matches, timing, live streaming details

Few players will suffer but let it be: Kapil backs BCCI on domestic cricket

Thrilled to have Shreyas in team for Ranji semifinal: Mumbai skipper Rahane

Ranji Trophy SF: Shreyas Iyer in spotlight as Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranji TrophyDomestic cricket

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story