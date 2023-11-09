Home / Cricket / News / Australia captain Meg Lanning retires from international cricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning retires from international cricket

Meg Lanning bows out of the game after hitting over 8000 runs across all formats for Australia. Lanning finished her career with 17 international centuries

BS Web Team New Delhi
Meg Lanning. Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Australia Women's team captain Meg Lanning shocked the cricketing world on Thursday (November 9) by announcing her retirement from international cricket with an immediate effect.

"The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me," Lanning said.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new. Team success is why you play the game, I am proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way."

While announcing her retirement, Lanning thanked her family, teammates and the Australian board. 

"I would like to thank my family, my teammates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support in allowing me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to thank all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," 31-year-old Lanning added.

Lanning cricket career

Lanning bows out of the game after hitting over 8000 runs across all formats for Australia. Lanning finished her career with 17 international centuries, with 15 coming in ODI cricket and a career-best 152* against Sri Lanka in Bristol in 2017. That tally of 15 centuries is the most in women's ODI cricket, with New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates her closest rival with 12.

Lanning's last international match was when she fittingly led her country to the T20 World Cup title in South Africa earlier this year.

In 103 ODIs, she scored 4,602 runs at an average of 53.51. Lanning scored 15 centuries and 21 fifties in 102 innings, with the best score of 152*.

Lastly, in 132 T20Is, Lanning scored 3,405 runs in 121 innings at an average of 36.61 and a strike rate of above 116. She scored two centuries and 15 fifties, with the best score of 133*.

Lanning captaincy

The right-hander batter took the captaincy reins from Jodie Fields at the start of 2014, and it was never looking back for her from there. She led Australia in 182 matches and won five ICC titles as a captain. Under her captaincy, Australia won a Gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lanning achievements

*Two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophies (ODIs)

*Five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles

*Lanning was named ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2014 

*Lanning won ICC Women's ODU Cricketer of the Year in 2015

Topics :Australia cricket teamWomen Cricket World CupCricket Australia

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

