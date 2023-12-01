Home / Cricket / News / Australia's hard-hitting batter Maxwell still hopes to return to Tests

Australia's hard-hitting batter Maxwell still hopes to return to Tests

Maxwell has been in the form of his life, scoring a double century against Afghanistan in the World Cup and recently smashed a T20I hundred against India in their ongoing bilateral series.

Glenn Maxwell. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Melbourne

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Australia star allrounder Glenn Maxwell has said he has not yet 'given up' on his hopes for Test cricket following his spectacular performance in their ODI World Cup triumph.

Maxwell has been in the form of his life, scoring a double century against Afghanistan in the World Cup and recently smashed a T20I hundred against India in their ongoing bilateral series.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I haven't given up on Tests," Maxwell was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald upon his arrival here after being released from the T20I squad.

"I think I've just got to be realistic about the timings of the way I've been playing my white-ball cricket."

Having made his Test debut against India in Hyderabad in 2013, the white-ball specialist has only played seven matches in his career and his last appearance was in 2017.

He has a batting average of 26.07 and has taken eight wickets at 42.62.

It remains to be seen if Maxwell is named in their Test squad for the three-match home series against Pakistan beginning at Perth on December 14.

"You play a World Cup and then you don't play any Shield cricket, you play at the back end of summer in white ball and don't play any Shield cricket, so it's just the way it's gone over the last 10 years of my career really.

"The two runs in the final were pretty cool. I don't think anything's going to top that. Even though there were moments during the tournament individually, I think that final... Nothing's going to top that," he added.

Matthew Wade, who is leading Australia in the ongoing T20 series against India, backed Maxwell to shine in the longest format of the game.

"I think it is just mentally and a little bit physically, he's come back from quite a bad injury and 50-over cricket tends to take it out of you," Wade said of Maxwell's state of exhaustion after his century in Guwahati.

"He's ready to go home, and a performance like that maybe didn't happen if he didn't know he was getting the opportunity to go home and rest. I'm really happy for him, his hundredth game. He found a way to bring his best and we're happy he can go home and be with his family.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Maxwell to miss AUS-ENG game after falling from golf cart

The Ashes: Mcgrath blames Stokes, says England should have declared early

Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

Cricket World Cup 2023: I drew on India experience - Glenn Maxwell

World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins lauds Glenn Maxwell for going for the win

Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me: AB de Villiers recalls 2010 snub

Rohit rested for SA white-ball leg but World Cup title still a possibility

India squad for SA tour: No Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is and ODIs

Uganda dance their way to historic first-ever T20 World Cup qualification

India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Australia cricket teamGlenn MaxwellTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story