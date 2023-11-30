Home / Cricket / News / India squad for SA tour: No Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is and ODIs

India squad for SA tour: No Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is and ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma asked BCCI not to be considered for the white ball tour of South Africa

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
The senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the Team India squad for the South Africa tour on Thursday (November 30). Rohit Sharma will lead the Test side for the two-match series while Surya will continue to lead the T20I squad. KL Rahul has been named skipper pf the ODI side as Rohit and Virat have been rested for the entire white-ball leg of the tour which will commence on December 10, 2023.  

India squad for South Africa series

T20Is vs South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

ODIs vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Tests vs South Africa 

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna. 

India's schedule for South Africa tour 

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 full schedule
Date matches Timings (IST)
10-Dec South Africa vs India 1st T20I 1st T20I 9:30 PM
12-Dec South Africa vs India 2nd T20I 9:30 PM
14-Dec South Africa vs India 3rd T20I 9:30 PM
ODI series
17-Dec South Africa vs India 1st ODI 1:30 PM
19-Dec South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 4:30 PM
21-Dec South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 4:30 PM
Test series
Dec 26-Dec 30 South Africa vs India 1st Test 1:30 PM
Jan 03-Jan 07 South Africa vs India 2nd Test 2:00 PM

Topics :KL RahulRohit SharmaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamSuryakumar Yadav

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

