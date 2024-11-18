Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST today
Australia and Pakistan are all set to take each other on in the third and final T20 of the ongoing three-match T20 series on Monday, November 18, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The home team, Australia, have already clinched the series by winning the first two T20s in Brisbane and Sydney and will now aim to complete the clean sweep in Hobart. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will hope to win the final game and avoid walking away empty-handed from the series.
Pakistan, who won their first ODI series in Australia after a long gap of 22 years earlier this month, hoped to replicate the same performance in the T20 series, but their batsmen failed to get going in the first two T20s, which ultimately cost them the series. With nothing to win or lose, Pakistan will be all set to go all in and give the home team a run for their money in the final T20.
On the other hand, Australian stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, in the absence of their regular skipper, led the team to a series win with confidence and was able to avenge the ODI series loss. He will now hope to win the match on Monday to end the series on a high.
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Playing 11
Australia playing 11 (probable): Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast in India: Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 3rd T20 match in India.
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming in India: Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match in India on its application and website.
Stay tuned for Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HER.
3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Australia squad
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 highlights
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 International. Pakistan is playing for pride after losing the first two T20 internationals.
