Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: SA on top with quick wickets; Marsh departs

The action heats up in Darwin as Australia and South Africa kick off their much-anticipated T20I series with the 1st T20I today, at the TIO Stadium. Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night. It's the start of a three-match showdown that promises big hits, fiery spells, and fierce competition.

Mitchell Marsh leads a confident Australian side fresh off a commanding 5-0 whitewash over the West Indies, while Aiden Markram’s Proteas arrive hungry to bounce back after a disappointing tri-series loss to New Zealand.

With firepower like Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Adam Zampa in the Aussie ranks, and the likes of Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs primed to make an impact for South Africa, fans can expect fireworks from the first ball.

Australia holds the edge in the rivalry, boasting 17 wins from 25 T20Is against South Africa’s 8, but in T20 cricket, momentum can flip in a flash.

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11:

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast: The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: Live streaming of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.