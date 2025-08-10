Home / Cricket / News / Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: SA on top with quick wickets; Marsh departs
AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: SA take 3 wickets in the powerplay with skipper Marsh, Head and Inglis walking back cheaply.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
3:14 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Raining sixes in Darwin!

Over Summary 4 1 0 6 1 6; AUS 60/3 after 5 overs; Tim David 18 (7) Cameron Green 25 (8)
 
Corbin Bosch into the attack for SA
 
Ball 6 - Tim ends the over with a SIX over covers.
 
Ball 5 - He takes a single towards mid off.
 
Ball 4 - Another SIX by Green down the ground.
 
Ball 3 - A hit towards mid on but no run.
 
Ball 2 - A single to rotate the strike.
 
Ball 1 - Tim starts with a FOUR towards point.

3:09 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary W 0 6 0 1 wd 4; AUS 42/3 after 4 overs; Tim David 7 (4) Cameron Green 18 (5)
 
Kagiso Rabada continues the attack for SA
 
Ball 6 - A wide ball is followed by a boundary towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 5 - A single to give Green the strike.
 
Ball 4 - An awkward block this time.
 
Ball 3 - David hits a SIX to get off the mark down the ground.
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Marsh caught at square.

3:04 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Skipper departs!

Rabada back with another wicket as skipper Mitch Marsh hits it high and is caught by Mphaka.

3:03 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 15 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 W 0 4 4 6; AUS 30/2 after 3 overs; Mitch Marsh 13 (6) Cameron Green 14 (4)
 
Linde into the attack for SA
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a SIX over mid-wicket.
 
Ball 5 - Green gets another boundary towards mid-wicket this time.
 
Ball 4 - A boundary by Green towards covers.
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Inglis departs for a duck
 

3:00 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Inglis out for a duck!

Linde comes in and takes SA's 2nd wicket. Inglis caught at point inside the circle on 0.

2:57 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head departs!

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 W; AUS 14/1 after 2 overs; Mitch Marsh 12 (5)  Travis Head 2 (7)
 
Kagiso Rabada into the attack for SA
 
Ball 6 - Head cuts towards backward sq. leg and loses his wicket. Caught by the fielder inside the circle.
 
Ball 5 - He hit it towards point as it fell just short for Linde.
 
Ball 4 - Head tries to fing the gap at point but no run.
 
Ball 3 - Another dot ball by Rabada.
 
Ball 2 - Head swings and misses outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - A single towards backward sq. leg for Marsh.

2:51 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 14 runs from the over!

Over Summary 6 wd 4 0 1 0 1; AUS 13/0 after 1 over; Mitch Marsh 11 (4)  Travis Head 1 (2)
 
Lungi Ngidi begins the attack for SA
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards backward point.
 
Ball 5 - Head blocks it towards square. No run.
 
Ball 4 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 3 - The skipper blocks it awkwardly this time.
 
Ball 2 - The wide ball is followed by another boundary towards point.
 
Ball 1 - Marsh goes hard down the ground for a SIX on the first ball.

2:42 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 5 minutes away from the first ball now as the anticipation builds up in Darwin.

2:27 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11 for the sides!

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 
South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

2:18 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Aiden Markram wins the toss!

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and has decided to bowl first against the hosts on the day.

2:06 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss as players look to get the better of their opponents in the opening encounter fo the series.

1:50 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: T20 squads for both sides!

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann
 
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

1:44 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What happened the last time they played a series?

The most recent T20 series between Australia and South Africa took place in 2023, when Australia toured South Africa and completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep. The visitors crushed the Proteas by 111 runs in the opening game, followed it up with an 8-wicket win in the second, and wrapped up the series with a 5-wicket victory in the final match.

1:37 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-Head battle!

Australia and South Africa have clashed 25 times in T20Is, with Australia winning 17 encounters and South Africa emerging victorious on 8 occasions.

1:25 PM

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Darwin set to host T20 thriller!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage fo the 1st T20I encounter between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. Two nations in the top 5 rankings in the world lock horns as they look to fine tune their team for the upcoming T20 World Cup next years. Toss to take place at 2 PM IST.

The action heats up in Darwin as Australia and South Africa kick off their much-anticipated T20I series with the 1st T20I today, at the TIO Stadium. Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  It's the start of a three-match showdown that promises big hits, fiery spells, and fierce competition.
 
Mitchell Marsh leads a confident Australian side fresh off a commanding 5-0 whitewash over the West Indies, while Aiden Markram’s Proteas arrive hungry to bounce back after a disappointing tri-series loss to New Zealand.
 
With firepower like Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Adam Zampa in the Aussie ranks, and the likes of Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs primed to make an impact for South Africa, fans can expect fireworks from the first ball.
 
Australia holds the edge in the rivalry, boasting 17 wins from 25 T20Is against South Africa’s 8, but in T20 cricket, momentum can flip in a flash. 
 
  Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11:
 
Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 
South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
 
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast: The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: Live streaming of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

