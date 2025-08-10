Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Aussies host Proteas in Darwin; Toss at 2 PM
AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Marsh leads a confident Australian side fresh off a 5-0 whitewash over the WI, while Markram's Proteas look to bounce back after a disappointing tri-series loss to NZ.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The action heats up in Darwin as Australia and South Africa kick off their much-anticipated T20I series with the 1st T20I today, at the TIO Stadium. It's the start of a three-match showdown that promises big hits, fiery spells, and fierce competition.
Mitchell Marsh leads a confident Australian side fresh off a commanding 5-0 whitewash over the West Indies, while Aiden Markram’s Proteas arrive hungry to bounce back after a disappointing tri-series loss to New Zealand.
With firepower like Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Adam Zampa in the Aussie ranks, and the likes of Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs primed to make an impact for South Africa, fans can expect fireworks from the first ball.
Australia holds the edge in the rivalry, boasting 17 wins from 25 T20Is against South Africa’s 8, but in T20 cricket, momentum can flip in a flash.
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11:
Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Australia skipper Mitch Marsh and South Africa skipper Aiden Markram will take place at 2:15 PM IST.
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast: The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming: Live streaming of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
1:25 PM
AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Darwin set to host T20 thriller!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage fo the 1st T20I encounter between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. Two nations in the top 5 rankings in the world lock horns as they look to fine tune their team for the upcoming T20 World Cup next years. Toss to take place at 2 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 1:23 PM IST