Australian opener David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket

"I have got to give back to the family," Warner said during his announcement as quoted by ICC

"That (ODI retirement) was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement."
Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:38 AM IST
Australian opener David Warner announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, just a couple of days ahead of his farewell Test match against Pakistan at his home arena of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which will start from Wednesday.

The two-time Cricket World Cup winner made the announcement on the morning of New Year's Day. The left-handed opener compiled 6,932 runs in 161 ODIs at an average of 45.30, at a strike rate of 97.26. Warner has also registered 22 centuries and 33 fifties in the format, with the best score of 179.

Often stepping up at global tournaments, Warner also bows out with 1,527 ICC Cricket World Cup runs, scored at an average of 56.55, at a rate better than a run a ball. Only five men's batters stand above him on the all-time World Cup run tally, including compatriot Ricky Ponting (1743). Warner has six centuries and five half-centuries in his World Cup career.

Warner has retired on a high as not only he won the World Cup this year, but he also scored 535 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of above 108, with two centuries and two fifties. He ended up as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

There was a caveat to Warner's announcement however, with the veteran open to a return for the 2025 Champions Trophy should he be required.

"I know there is a Champions Trophy coming up and if I am playing decent cricket still in two years' time and they need someone, I am going to be available," said Warner.

Warner will still be available to play T20Is, with the ICC T20 World Cup coming this year in June in the West Indies and the USA.

The 37-year-old entered the Australia set-up as a limited-overs specialist, debuting for the team in T20I cricket in January 2009 against South Africa before playing a first-class match, smashing 89 in 43 balls with seven fours and six sixes. He made his ODI debut against the same opposition a week later, before making a half-century in his second outing in the format.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

