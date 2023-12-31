Cricket Yearender 2023: Kohli's immortality to India's shattered dreams

Cricket remained one of the most exciting sports to watch in 2023, providing events that would remain attached to the fans' memories for their lifetimes. This year saw Team India’s dreams get chatters in both the red and white ball formats, losing to finals and both to Australia. It was also a year that saw Indian batter Virat Kohli attain his place in history books.

India lost the final of the ODI World Cup

After not dropping a single game at the league stage and with a comprehensive victory in the semi-final, India reached the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. As hosts and the tournament's best team, they were the favourites against five-time champion Australia but lost a crucial toss. Put to bat first, the men in blue could only make 240.

Helped by dew and some very ordinary bowling by an otherwise brilliant Indian bowling unit, the Aussies chased the total down with six wickets in hand and seven overs to spare. Travis Head scored a century, becoming the first player to score a ton in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup final.

Virat Kohli hits 50 ODI centuries

Before the ODI World Cup, Virat needed only three centuries to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI centuries. After scoring one against Bangladesh, he got to 49 and then Virat amassed one against South Africa at the Eden Gardens to equal the record of the master before in Mumbai and at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of Sachin, Virat became the first person on the planet to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket.

India lost the WTC Final again

With a new captain and newer energy, India entered the final of the World Test Championship for the second time. Their opponent was Australia this time, and the venue changed from Southampton to the Oval in England. In the last WTC final in 2021, India lost to New Zealand in the final.

Even after winning the toss and electing to field, the Indian team could not stop the Head juggernaut as he scored a rampant 163 to guide the Aussies to a mammoth total of 469 in the first innings. Head was well-supported by Steve Smith, who scored 121 as well.

India struggled big time, eventually getting bowled out for 296 in the first innings and 234 in the second, as none of its batters could get past the three-figure mark. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the match by a humiliating margin of 209 runs.

ALSO READ: Tennis Yearender 2023: Djokovic achieves legendary status, Alcaraz rises At the end of the year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auctions left a lasting impression as Australia's Mitchell Strac became the highest-paid cricketer in the league's history. The Kolkata Knight Riders signed him up for Rs 24.75 Cr. On the same day, fellow Aussie Pat Cummins broke the record of being the most expensive player after Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him up for Rs 20.5 Cr, surpassing the previous Rs 18.5 Cr record set by England's Sam Curran.

Ashes lives up to the billing

The Ashes lived up to its billing of being the most thrilling bilateral series in red-0ball cricket; Australia took the early lead by winning the first two Tests even though England was in a winning position in both matches but somehow managed to let them go.

Fueled by the controversy created by Jonny Bairstow’s ‘unfair stumping, which was within the game's laws, Ben Stokes led England to stage a comeback, winning the third match. They were also in a winning position in the fourth one before rain had its say.

In the fifth Test, Stuart Broad, playing his last one for England, took a wicket on his previous Test cricket ball, hitting a six on his final ball as a batter. England won and levelled the series 2-2, but Australia retained the Ashes.

CSK reign supreme

After finishing 10th in the last season, Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable comeback in 2023, beating the defending champions- Gujarat Titans, in the final at Gujarat’s home- the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was an epic final, played over two days due to rain. Chennai equalled Mumbai Indians’ record for most title wins in IPl history. They both now have five titles to their name.