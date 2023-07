With the third Test of the Ashes series set to begin in two days, the controversy over Bairstow's dismissal is still doing the rounds on social media.

Many creators have been coming out with memes, some taking a jibe at the Australian team while others mocking Bairstow.

That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023

Here are Twitter reactions to Stokes' witty response to Aussie papers following ‘crybabies’ taunt: Haha ! You are a champ mate !

Tweet of the decade ????????????Ben — Wali Rehman (@walirehman903) July 3, 2023



Dude, win three on the trot and who cares? Right ????,???? Come on England.

— Martin Reed (@Marty18497172) July 3, 2023

???? great reply ???????? to be fair I bet you’d get it hooping with the new nut!

— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) July 3, 2023 — Test Match Report (@TestMatchReport) July 3, 2023